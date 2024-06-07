Olivia Henson: the soon-to-be Duchess of Westminster

Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor dated for two years before their engagement - Grosvenor

Olivia Henson, the soon-to-be wife of Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, is the bride at the society wedding of the decade.

The 31-year-old, who will become the next Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on Friday, grew up between London and Oxfordshire and was introduced to the Duke through mutual friends in 2021.

The couple dated for two years before he proposed on his family’s 11,000-acre estate, Eaton Hall.

The bride is understood to be passionate about health, nutrition and the environment and has built her career in the sustainable food sector.

Her schooling is littered with royal links, having attended Marlborough College, the Princess of Wales’ alma mater, at the same time as Princess Eugenie.

She later studied Hispanic studies and Italian at Trinity College Dublin, while the Duke received his degree from Newcastle University.

Passion for sustainability

Ms Henson has worked at Belazu, an artisanal food company in London, since 2019 and before that has worked for other organisations within the sustainable food and drinks industry, such as the pressed juices company Daily Dose.

Her professional trajectory is said to be closely linked with her personal passions and her drive to champion sustainable practices in food production and consumption.

She is also understood to have a strong interest in creating positive social change through various charitable roles, including through her role on the Board of Trustees of the Belazu Foundation.

The foundation works with communities in the UK and around the Mediterranean to promote education and healthy eating and inspire future generations.

The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson chat with members of Studio by Storyhouse in Chester - Grosvenor 2024

As the new Duchess of Westminster, she will also assist the Duke with his charity work and the couple have already undertaken engagements in the city together ahead of their nuptials.

The soon-to-be newlyweds have made it clear that they want to put their roots down in Chester and once they do so they are keen to help the cathedral city thrive.

Speaking at their most recent charity visit in Chester in May, Ms Henson said: “We’ll be building our lives together and we’re slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down.”

The bride-to-be added that it had been “an easy decision” for the couple to make.