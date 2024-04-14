Olivier Awards 2024: The best dressed guests on the red carpet

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Michelle Dorrance attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) (Tristan Fewings)

The Olivier Awards dazzles audiences, not just with its showcase of theatrical brilliance, but also with its signature parade of stunning fashion statements that grace the red carpet.

As the stars of stage convene at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall, 2024's awards ceremony is proving to be a spectacular display of style and theatrical flair. This year, the fashion at the Oliviers highlights a delightful mix of modern innovation and classic glamour, making it a night to remember for theatre fans.

Leading the fashion lineup is Nicole Scherzinger who is nominated for best actress in a musical for her role in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre, while another standout also vying for the accolade is Natasha Hodgson, starring in Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune theatre. Likewise Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated for best actress thanks to her role in The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

As these stars and many others walk the red carpet, they create a tableau of styles that speak volumes about their artistic identities. The 2024 Olivier Awards will undoubtedly be remembered for its celebration of theatrical talent and the compelling fashion that complemented a night of triumphs.

Here are the best dressed so far from the 2024 Olivier Awards...

Sarah Snook

Known for her starring role as Shiv Roy in Succession, Sarah Snook opted for an elegant black velvet gown with refined detailing. The off-shoulder design showcased a straight neckline, while each sleeve was adorned with an oversized black velvet bow, providing a dramatic flair.



Patricia Clarkson

Two-time Emmy winner Patricia Clarkson wore a floor-length gown adorned with vertical sequin stripes that created a shimmering ombré effect.



Ivano Turco

Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Ivano Turco stunned in a striking black gown with a daring slit. The dress featured a sheer polkadot top with the full-length sleeves, and ruffles around the neckline adding a touch of romanticism. A floral corset-like bodice cinched the waist while the skirt extended into a floor-length train, with a thigh-high slit that showed off classic pointed-toe heels.



Tiler Peck

American ballet dancer Tiler Peck dazzled in a striking strapless gown covered entirely in shimmering gold pailletes. The simple, strapless neckline allowed the intricate sequin work to take centre stage.

Michelle Dorrance

Thee Founder and artistic director of Dorrance Dance, stunned in a tailored black tuxedo with a classic white dress shirt and white bow tie. A white pocket square adorned the breast pocket, and she broke away from conventional red carpet norms with her androgynous charm.



Maddie Grace Jepson

Since graduating from Musical Theatre at The Guildford School of Acting, Maddie Grace Jepson has become a sensation on TikTok with over 1.8M followers. She wore an exquisite white gown that featured a high neckline and sleeveless cut. The dress, embellished with intricate beading, and accessorised with a pair of dangling earrings, added just the right amount of sparkle.