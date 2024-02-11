One Day star Leo Woodall's private life away from the cameras

Leo Woodall posing in suit (Getty Images)

Leo Woodall is a force to be reckoned with on the small screen. Having shot to fame on the second season of The White Lotus, playing Essex lad Jack, 27-year-old Leo appears to be the man of the moment thanks to his recent portrayal of Dexter Mayhew in Netflix's adaptation of David Nicholls' rom-com novel, One Day.

As the TV star continues to charm viewers, join HELLO! as we take a deep dive into his private life, covering everything from his famous dad to his dating history.

His early life and career

Leo was born in 1996 in Hammersmith, West London. He has an older brother and an older sister, making him the self-proclaimed "baby" of the family. Speaking to The Guardian about his early life, he explained how he was born into a "fairly posh, middle-class family" and had been "a bit spoilt" growing up.

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in One Day (Netflix)

London-born Leo attended Arts Educational School in Chiswick before graduating in 2019. The school also counts Julie Andrews, Bridgerton’s Simone Ashely and Les Misérables actress Samantha Barks as alum.

Leo attended the Arts Educational School in Chiswick (Getty Images)

Sharing a glimpse inside his early life, Leo told Vulture: "I'm from West London, but there are definitely a lot of people I know from Essex [like his White Lotus character]. My step-sister's from Essex, so it was fun to lean into that."

After graduating in 2019, Leo made his screen debut in a short film titled Man Down. Prior to starring in HBO's The White Lotus, he also played roles in crime drama Cherry alongside Tom Holland, science fiction film Nomad, fantasy horror TV series Vampire Academy, and medical drama, Holby City.

The actor at PEOPLE's post Screen Actors Guild Awards Gala (Getty Images)

During a candid interview with The Guardian, Leo touched on his newfound fame and how he doesn’t consider himself to be famous. "To be honest, I don't consider myself to be famous," he revealed, before adding: "I've experienced crumbs of what famous people experience."

His family life

Leo’s father is actor Andrew Woodall. He has starred in a plethora of films including Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Count of Monte Cristo and The Man Who Knew Too Little. His stepfather, meanwhile, is actor Alexander Morton who is best known for his roles in Monarch of the Glen, Taggart and Second Sight. Leo's mother, Jane, went to drama school but chose not to pursue a career in acting.

Speaking about the pressures of growing up surrounded by actors, Leo told The Guardian: "I was so nervous about what my family would think of me as an actor… Just, was I any good? I've always felt this personal pressure to make it. And they've always been wonderful and supportive."

His dating history

Leo is thought to be dating his White Lotus co-star, Meghann Fahy, 33. Neither has publicly confirmed their romance, with both stars opting to keep any details of a possible relationship under wraps. Rumours nonetheless continued to swirl after Meghann was spotted supporting Leo at the Netflix screening last week.

Leo is thought to be dating actress Meghann Fahy (Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Meghann said: "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys … For you, I'll say sure. I'm just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."

She added: "We're friends."