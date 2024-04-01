The one great-grandchild the late Queen didn't get to meet before her death

The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral (The Princess of Wales)

The late Queen was the proud great-grandmother of no fewer than 13 great-grandchildren.

Her Majesty was fortunate enough to meet all of them by the time she passed away in September 2022 aged 96, apart from one young member of her family: Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

Ernest, who turns one next month, is the younger son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. He was born in May 2023, eight months after the late Queen died.

Princess Eugenie's son August meeting his baby brother Ernest (Instagram)

He is, to date, the youngest of the Queen's great-grandchildren.

Ernest is also the younger brother of August Brooksbank, whose middle name Philip was a tribute to the late Queen's husband, Prince Philip.

The late monarch first became a great-grandmother in December 2010 when her eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, welcomed his first child, Savannah Phillips, with his now ex-wife Autumn Kelly. Savannah also has a younger sister, Isla.

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are arguably the late Queen's most well-known great-grandchildren (Getty)

But perhaps the late Queen's most well-known great-grandchildren are the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngsters: Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. The Waleses sweetly called their great-grandmother "Gan Gan".

Zara and Mike Tindall's three children Mia, Lena and Lucas also make up the late monarch's 13 great-grandchildren, as does Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, the two-year-old daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Queen met Archie and Lili a couple of times before she died

Across the pond, the late Queen was also a great-grandmother to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children: Prince Archie, who turns five this week, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Her late Majesty did manage to meet her namesake Lilibet during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, just three months before she passed away. The Sussexes had flown to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations and had a private lunch with the Queen in Windsor.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed how the lunch coincided with Lilibet's first birthday and how Archie had perfected his royal bow during the meet-up. Harry explained how the Queen was delighted to see her great-grandson's first attempt at bowing.

