One of the best Cyber Monday deals is 30% off one of our favorite Keurig coffee makers

This piping-hot deal on a new Keurig coffee maker — the best we've ever tested — will change your mornings for good. (Keurig)

If you're looking for all the perks of instant coffee with better taste, you need a single-serve coffee maker in your life. These machines brew a solid cup of joe in mere minutes, and of all the options on the market, the Keurig K-Café Barista Bar is one of our favorites. I spent months testing these machines, and this model was my top Keurig. It's also on a rare sale right now — $40 off! — bringing it to only a few dollars more than its lowest price of the year, thanks to Cyber Monday sales.

In general, Keurigs are the most affordable and easy to use single-serve home brewers. The K-Café Barista Bar takes it to the next level, though, with its standalone frother. This gadget whips up creamy, fluffy hot or cold foam in seconds and is a huge bonus if you drink lattes and other espresso-style creations.

Having compared prices and researched these machines for months, I know that most coffee makers with frothers cost well above the $100 mark, which makes this Cyber Monday deal a solid one. Read on for the details, and for more savings on everything home-related, check out our guides to the best Cyber Monday kitchen sales and the best Cyber Monday home sales.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

I mentioned this above, but it's rare to find any coffee machine that comes with a frother for $100 — and I would know. I'm our resident coffee-maker tester, having written our guides to the best Keurigs, best Nespressos, best single-serve coffee makers and best drip coffee makers. (I don't sleep much, as you can imagine!)

According to our price trackers, the sale price for the K-Café Barista Bar rarely dips below $125. So snagging it for $100, just a few bucks more than its lowest price of the year, is a win.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Keurig single-serve machines let you brew a decent cup of joe in mere minutes. All you have to do is pop in a pod (called a K-Cup), then press a button or two.

The K-Café Barista Bar delivers everything you'd want from a single-cup coffee maker and more. It makes four cup sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces, and a 2-ounce shot), plus it offers an "over ice" option that automatically adjusts brew temperature for less-watery iced coffee. And if you love lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-style drinks, you'll appreciate this gadget's standalone frother. It quickly transforms your milk into a cloudlike concoction, making every cuppa that much better.

This Barista Bar's frother whips up hot or cold foam so you can skip the coffee-shop lattes and save some money. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This model admittedly doesn't have a ton of reviews on Amazon yet. But having tested so many coffee makers, I can attest that it's a great machine.

Pros 👍

"I like lattes and my son likes iced coffee. With this unit we are both able to enjoy our favorites, my husband can make his basic black coffee, and there is peace in the household! Drinks as good as from any barista and easy to learn to use and customize. Love it!" raved one reviewer.

Even tea drinkers enjoy this machine: "I’m not a huge coffee drinker but when I do, I prefer lattes and mistos. This Keurig makes shots a lot better than I expected and it really beats the overly sweet and pricey coffee shop drinks I used to get. The foam maker seemed silly at first, but it is a game changer to not have to heat up my milk manually. Great for London fogs or chai tea lattes. I use my own grounds in a reusable K-cup. It works great and I get actual fresh coffee."

"I bought this Keurig Barista due mainly to the small countertop footprint. I honestly didn't have high expectations. ... I researched the many models out there, and ended with this machine ... I was amazed and continue to use it daily and exclusively. I have encountered zero problems with leaking, drips missing the cup, not working or working crazy. ... The coffee quality is amazing, better than my [Cuisinart] Grind & Brew. My sister has a Nespresso Vertuo and my Keurig Barista is just as good without taking up half of my countertop or having to purchase special pods. Lastly, the milk frother makes anything you put into it divine. Absolutely thrilled," raved a very enthusiastic shopper.

Cons 👎

Some reviewers, like this mostly happy fan, pointed out that the iced coffee from this machine is not chilled. It's just less hot, so you'll need to add ice: "The iced coffee option doesn’t really make the coffee very cold, so you still get some ice melt, which waters down the coffee, but overall this makes delicious coffees, lattes and cappuccinos! It’s quick and easy! The size is small and doesn’t take up much counter space and the value is good since I save about $6-plus a day on coffee from a shop."

And keep in mind this tip from another shopper: "The frother requires a minimum of about a cup of milk or cream, and since I don't want to dilute the taste of the coffee with too much half-and-half, I have a lot left over. But the excess can be saved in the fridge and whipped another time."

Amazon Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single-Serve Coffee Maker & Frother $100 $140 Save $40 The K-Café Barista Bar pretty much brews it all! You can make espresso-style drinks as well as iced coffee. And cleanup is a breeze: The machine has very few parts, including a removable water reservoir, so while they are hand-wash only, it's a quick job. (The frother is also hand-wash only.) Expect to descale the machine every three months or so. You'll know when it's time because an indicator light will glow. It doesn't get more foolproof than that. $100 at Amazon

If you're concerned about the amount of waste Keurig machines produce because they use disposable pods, consider getting the brand's reusable filter, which you fill with grounds. It fits in any Keurig, and though it's sold separately, I paid less than $10 — well worth it! If you opt for regular plastic K-Cups, know that they're recyclable but not everywhere, so check local guidelines.

