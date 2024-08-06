The One Thing You Should Always Do Before Using A Cooking Stove While Camping

Cooking dinner outside over an open flame and under a starry sky sounds dreamy, doesn't it? Even if we're cooking simple foods while camping, for some reason, the meals seem to taste better. Whether it be classic s'mores, fire-roasted veggies, or grilled brats, the special ingredient in each of these recipes is cooking outdoors. Packing and prepping all of the ingredients you need at home helps camping meals run smoothly, and so does ensuring that you know how to use your equipment! Being hungry and many miles away from the nearest restaurant is a quick way to take the magic out of camping, and that's why testing out your camping stove before heading out is so important.

There are a lot of camping cooking essentials to choose from, and camping stoves are intended to be relatively simple pieces of equipment to use. However, many styles exist, and not all of them work in the same way. Portable cooking gear ranges from compact single-burner stoves to multi-burner units complete with griddles. Every type of stove will need a propane or butane tank, and it's important to know which type your stove uses and what size tank fits. Larger units will burn through the fuel faster, and it's always smart to bring a few extra tanks just in case. Don't forget that you must be able to ignite the stove — so be sure to add a lighter or matches to your packing list.

How To Test Your Camping Stove At Home

cooking breakfast on camping stove - Visualspace/Getty Images

As unenjoyable as it may be, reading the directions for your camping stove is a good place to start. Even if it seems straightforward, all cooking stoves are different from each other and the stove you have at home. The directions will guide you on what type of gas tank to use, how to attach the tank, turn on the gas, ignite it, and of course, any safety precautions to consider. Try out each step at home before you leave for your trip to ensure that you're not panicking at the campsite.

Will you be heating prepared food, or whipping up an entire meal from scratch? Using a camping stove to boil water or make a quick grilled cheese sandwich is easy enough, but the temperature tends to not be as consistent as a home stovetop. If you plan on making a more complex meal, it's good to test out the strength of the heat and the ability to use various temperature settings. Remember, camping stoves are much smaller than your stovetop, so not all pots, pans, and kettles will fit on it. Finally, if it's your first time using a camping stove, do a trial run by making a simple meal at home.

