The one thing Meghan and Harry can't do in Australia

They’re set to step foot in Australia in two weeks’ time, however it’s now been revealed there’s one thing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t do while they’re Down Under.

The 34-year-old Duke and 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex’s tour is set to take place from Tuesday, October 16th, until Wednesday, October 21st.

During that time, they will take in all the sights of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, meeting with locals and carrying out engagements at the Invictus Games in Sydney.

On the first day of their tour, they’re set to visit Taronga Zoo, where they’ll officially open the new Taronga Institute of Science and Learning.

And while they might be meeting two kolas and they joeys that are part of the Zoo’s breeding programme, Meghan and Harry won’t be able to hold them.

“You can cuddle in Queensland and pet in New South Wales,” Harry and Meghan’s private secretary Sam Cohen told the Daily Telegraph.

It’s believed the Duke and Duchess will simply pat the koalas, before taking a boat ride across Sydney Harbour to the Sydney Opera House.

Kensington Palace has revealed that their trip ‘will focus on youth leadership, and projects being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of the region’.

During their trip, the loved-up couple will also climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge, visit Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island, take a tram in Melbourne and attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games.

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of where the royals are visiting while they’re here:

Tuesday October 16: Sydney, Australia

Wednesday October 17: Dubbo, Australia

Thursday October 18: Melbourne, Australia

Friday October 19: Sydney, Australia

Saturday October 20: Sydney, Australia

Sunday October 21: Sydney, Australia

Monday October 22: Fraser Island, Australia

Tuesday October 23: Suva, Fiji

Wednesday October 24: Suva, Fiji

Thursday October 25: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku’alofa, Tonga

Friday October 26: Nuku’alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia

Saturday October 27: Sydney, Australia

Sunday October 28: Wellington, New Zealand

Monday October 29: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand

Tuesday October 30: Auckland, New Zealand

Wednesday October 31: Rotorua, New Zealand

