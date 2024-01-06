The one thing Princess Mary will no longer be allowed to do once she is queen

Princess Mary looking stunning in a portrait celebrating her 50th birthday (Hasse Nielsen)

Princess Mary of Denmark's royal curtsy has become almost as synonymous with her as her impeccable fashion sense. But now the iconic move from the Danish royal may cease to remain following Queen Margrethe's abdication.

The princess is soon to be queen, which means she will no longer be required to curtsy to her fellow royals under her new title as reigning monarch.

Our royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey weighed in: "When Crown Princess Mary becomes queen, she will be of a higher rank, so the days of Mary's beautiful curtsy may become a thing of the past.

Princess Mary curtsies to Queen Maxima of The Netherlands (Getty)

"If Mary greets another royal in future, typically two queens would not curtsy to one another, but she may decide to display the traditional greeting as a sign of respect, particularly if it's a state visit.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark looks on as Crown Princess Mary of Denmark curtsies to King Felipe of Spain (Getty)

"The Crown Princess also revealed in an interview that she learned how to curtsey from her then fiancé Crown Prince Frederik before she met Queen Margrethe for the first time!"

On Sunday, Queen Margarethe shocked royalists everywhere when she revealed she was abdicating the Danish throne, whilst making her annual New Year's Eve address.

Princess Mary curtsying to Queen Margrethe at the opening of Danish Parliament in 2021 (Alamy)

A statement shared was shared on social media alongside a beautiful photo of Her Royal Highness dressed in purple.

It read: "I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I followed my beloved father - I will step back as the Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik."

Princess Mary is known for her elegant curtsies (Getty)

It continued: "Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years. Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me.

"Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls. The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task.

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it!I will conclude my new year’s address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."