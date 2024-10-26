‘One Tree Hill' star Bethany Joy Lenz found herself in a cult. How do you know if you're in one?

It's scary to think about, but you might fall for a cult. Just ask "One Tree Hill" actress Bethany Joy Lenz.

Lenz spent 10 years in a religious cult she calls the "Big House Family" – something she recounts in her new memoir "Dinner for Vampires," out now – and considers her childhood with divorced parents a key motivator for why she sought out an ill-fated community. (The "Big House Family" is a pseudonym.)

"We've all got these blind spots (from) childhood trauma, the gaps in our rearing," she says. "For me, I wanted a family. I wanted a perfect family. I was an only child. There was a lot of tumult in my family, and so I craved that."

What exactly happened? It started out as bible study with a group of artists. But the group slowly pried her away from loved ones including her parents; the leader quashed her dreams of playing Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway after telling her it wasn't a good idea; the group's financial managers spent $2 million of her money on risky investments leaving her effectively broke. Incessant whispers broke out on the "One Tree Hill" set and splattered across the entertainment industry. She married the cult leader's son – even though she knew he wasn't the right man for her – and gave birth to a daughter.

The "Big House Family" preyed on her insecurities, she says. "Cults tailor their recruitment strategies to align with what potential members are seeking," says psychologist Natalie Feinblatt.

One might ask: How could someone fall for such deception? Cult experts say anyone is vulnerable because everyone is susceptible to influence. Charismatic leaders hoodwink highly intelligent, creative people, too.

"The more mind you have, the more it can be controlled," says cult expert Steven Hassan.

'I was willing to make excuses'

When might someone be particularly vulnerable to a cult? "When people are going through major life transitions – divorce, loss, financial hardship or emotional upheaval – those needs are heightened," says Callie Sorensen, coercive control, narcissistic abuse and cult recovery coach. "Psychologically, when we are most fragile, our brains are wired to seek out certainty and security, and cults present themselves as the perfect antidote to chaos."

However, "susceptibility to cults is not a reflection of a person’s intelligence or worth; it’s about human vulnerability and the deep-seated needs we all have for connection, purpose and understanding," she adds.

Lenz fell into cults' typical traps. "I was willing to make excuses for everything else that didn't make sense in order to have the thing that I wanted make sense," she says. A pastor from another state got invited in, slowly infiltrating the group and taking over as its leader. Lenz later watched "The Vow" and recognized similarities between the head of her group and NXIVM's Keith Raneire, convicted of seven felonies. "My jaw was on the floor," she says.

And though the "Big House Family" family numbers dwindled, she worries the leader will be up to his old tricks. "That is a pattern of behavior that's been established, and I don't know what kind of cosmic intervention happens to break that cycle in a person," she says, "but I hope that by me telling my story, that less people will be susceptible to to him, and people like him."

What to do if your loved one is in a cult

If you think you know someone in a cult:

Keep in touch. Friends and loved ones should commit to communicating with their friend or relative. Have real, philosophical discussions and share your concerns. Just show up and love them. Don't give them reason to cut you out of their life.

Avoid calling them out. "It's usually not helpful to be confrontational, challenging or demanding in these relationships," says licensed psychologist Quincee Gideon.

Provide a soft place to land. Lenz says: "Try and just be as supportive as possible, and share your own stories and your own journey through the things that maybe your friend is talking about, how they're processing it with the group." Once they want out, you'll be someone to call.

Consult a therapist. "If the situation is causing significant distress, it’s a good idea to seek guidance from a therapist who specializes in cult dynamics and trauma," Feinblatt says.

When it comes to cults, knowledge is power

If you're the one who suspects you're in a cult:

Take a break. "Any reasonable group or leader will allow for this without attacking or stigmatizing someone," says Rick Ross, founder and executive director of the Cult Education Institute. Lenz adds: "There should be no danger in exploring other perspectives."

Study up on cults. Get educated about what being in a cult looks like and whether you're under ethical influence or unethical abuse. Plus, "remember who you were before the group," Hassan says. "What were your goals? What were your values? What did you think you were getting into?" Critics and former cult members, too, could help give you a reality check. For religious cults, "seek out a seminary-trained theologian who you can discuss what the teachings are." Rachel Oblak, licensed clinical mental health counselor, recommends Robert Jay Lifton's Criteria for Thought Reform and Lalich's Bounded Choice model.

Trust your instincts. The transition out could actually happen more naturally than you'd expect: "Most cult members eventually become ambivalent due to the high demands and nonsense answers they begin noticing from the leader," says Joseph Szimhart, cult information and behavioral health specialist.

Cut yourself some slack. Highly intelligent and well-educated people fall into cults. It doesn't mean you're stupid or naïve.

Consider mental health support. "They can guide you through the complex emotions and logistical challenges involved in leaving," Feinblatt says. "It’s important to ensure your safety, both physically and emotionally, as you navigate this process."

Above all, be patient with yourself. "Realizing you may be in a cult can be a powerful catalyst for change and self-discovery," Sorensen says. "By validating your experiences, seeking support and reclaiming your needs, you can break free from the cycle of manipulation and rediscover your authentic self."

