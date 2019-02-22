With more than 30 films nominated during the 91st Academy Awards, it's safe to say that last year brought in some of the most memorable movies of the last decade. That being said, if you're a little behind on your movie reviewing and want to catch up before the big day, we've compiled a list of Oscar nominated flicks you should try to see before Sunday, February 24. And don't worry, you can watch and stream almost all of them online. Okay, on your mark, get set, binge.