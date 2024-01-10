Oppenheimer, Succession and The Bear lead Screen Actors Guild nominations

Photograph: Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Oppenheimer, Succession and The Bear lead this year’s Screen Actors Guild nominations, recognising the best performances on the big and small screen.

Christopher Nolan’s hit biopic scored nominations for Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and the larger cast up for best ensemble. Often seen as the biggest award of the night, the latter category also includes American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie.

Greta Gerwig’s Mattel satire also scored nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Robbie competes for outstanding female actor in a leading role alongside Nyad’s Annette Bening, Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone, Maestro’s Carey Mulligan and Poor Things’ Emma Stone.

Oppenheimer’s Murphy will be challenged for outstanding male actor in a leading role by Maestro’s Bradley Cooper, Rustin’s Colman Domingo, The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti and American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright.

Barbie’s Gosling and Oppenheimer’s Downer Jr lead the outstanding male actor in a supporting role category alongside American Fiction’s Sterling K Brown, Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe and Killers of the Flower Moon’s Robert De Niro.

Oppenheimer’s Blunt will compete for outstanding female actor in a supporting role alongside The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks, Nyad’s Jodie Foster, The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Ferrari’s Penelope Cruz.

Notable film snubs include May December with supporting actor favourite Charles Melton and lead female actor Natalie Portman not included, Poor Things star Mark Ruffalo and Killers of the Flower Moon’s Leonardo DiCaprio.

The TV categories were led by five nominations for the final season of Succession. Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Mcafadyen were all recognised in the outstanding male actor in a drama series, competing against The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup and The Last of Us’s Pedro Pascal.

Succession’s Sarah Snook was nominated for outstanding female actor in a drama series and will compete alongside The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston, The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki, The Last of Us’s Bella Ramsey and The Diplomat’s Keri Russell.

The acclaimed HBO series is also recognised in the best drama ensemble category next to The Crown, The Morning Show, The Gilded Age and The Last of Us.

The comedy categories were led by The Bear with both Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach included in outstanding male actor in a comedy series. The pair will be challenged by Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein as well as Barry’s Bill Hader.

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri also leads the outstanding female actor in a comedy series category facing off against The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’s Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham.

The award for outstanding ensemble in a comedy will be fought for by The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Ted Lasso and Only Murder in the Building.

The category of outstanding female actor in a TV movie or limited series includes Painkiller’s Uzo Aduba, Beef’s Ali Wong, Lessons in Chemistry’s Brie Larson, Tiny Beautiful Things’ Kathryn Hahn and A Small Light’s Bel Powley.

The male category included Fellow Travellers’ Matt Bomer, Fargo’s Jon Hamm, Mr Monk’s Last Case’s Tony Shalhoub, Lawman: Bass Reeves’s David Oyelowo and Beef’s Steven Yeun.

Last year saw a tumultuous time for the Screen Actors Guild with a historic strike lasting for 118 days. It was resolved in November with a new deal tackling articificial intelligence and pay.

The nominations follow the past weekend’s Golden Globes which were led by major wins by Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti and Cillian Murphy. The Oscar nominations will be announced on 23 January.

This year’s Screen Actors Guild awards will take place on 24 February and will stream live on Netflix for the first time.