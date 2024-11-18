Oprah Sold Out 2024's Most Talked About Shoe, but It's Quietly Back in Stock

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There’s no denying Oprah’s influence, especially when she releases her annual Favorite Things List. But no one could’ve predicted that 2024’s most divisive footwear—the Sneex sneaker-heel hybrid—would make her list and go out of stock.

But that’s the power of Oprah. She praised the Icon version, an athletic-looking shoe that features a three-inch stiletto, for being innovative—they were created by Spanx founder Sara Blakely, after all. And luckily, you can follow in the media mogul’s footsteps because the sneaker heels have finally been restocked on Amazon and the brand’s site.

Sneex the Icon Hy-Heel Sneaker

Sneex

$395 at Amazon

While I didn’t initially understand the appeal of the shoes, Oprah’s reason for loving Sneex changed my perspective. What makes the footwear unique, aside from its unconventional design, is that it’s made to feel as comfy and lightweight as sneakers. As Oprah wrote, “The innovation is how it redistributes the weight off the ball of your foot,” in turn, relieving the pressure and discomfort you often feel with heels.

What’s more? Oprah isn’t the only celebrity to swear by the shoes. She revealed that her BFF Gayle King wore Sneex for “12 hours straight.” Reese Witherspoon is also a fan of the Icon style and proved that they’re actually so versatile; she’s worn the black version with everything from a preppy dress to a loungewear set. But the real kicker was when glam icon Mariah Carey gave them her stamp of approval, calling them “so cute” after Drew Barrymore gifted the sold-out pair to her on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Sneex the Icon Hy-Heel Sneaker

Sneex

$395 at Amazon

The Icon sneaker heels come in four colors, but only the black and black and camel version are currently back in stock. Each features a mesh exterior that doesn’t constrict your foot and allows for extra cushioning. It also has an effortless slip-on construction, a comfortable toe box, and provides arch support.

While these elements make it comfortable for all-day wear, the shoes are designed with suede and leather finishes, as well as a sleek stiletto heel that gives it a fashionable look. That practical, but polished combination is what makes it a versatile closet staple. Plus, they’re easy to style, as Witherspoon has shown. Dress them up with a sweater dress or keep it casual with jeans and a button-down.

Knowing that the Icons have sold out before, I would run—not walk—to grab them before they’re no longer available. Plus, shop more versions of Sneex’s heeled sneakers, below.

Sneex the Tepper Hy-Heel Sneaker in White

Sneex

$595 at sneex.com

Sneex the Blake Hy-Heel Sneaker in Taupe and Burgundy

Sneex

$545 at sneex.com

Sneex the Blake Hy-Heel Sneaker in Blue and Burgundy

Sneex

$545 at sneex.com

Sneex The Tepper Hy-Heel Sneaker in Taupe

Sneex