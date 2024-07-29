Oprah's fave pants are fashionable and functional — our top picks start at $24

We have a long-established love for Oprah's favorite things. Whether in the form of her talk show audience giveaways, her annual faves lists or simply sharing her current picks via social media, we always try to keep up with what Queen O is currently loving. Oprah's got her finger on the pulse — especially when it comes to merging comfort and fashion.

We've recently spotted the multimedia maven showing off her favorite new style: cargo pants. On Instagram and IRL she's been going cargo crazy, and we can see why: These bottoms are back in the trending spotlight as the perfect marriage between fashion and function, combining a cool laid-back vibe with the utility of having, well, a ton of pockets at hand. Cargos are especially ideal for warmer weather. They're generally airier than thicker, more fitted pants and their pockets make them a smart choice for travel, gardening, running errands and even beachcombing. Oprah definitely agrees, as she posted a sweet girls' trip pick of herself with pals (including Gayle King) in Japan showing off the fashionably utilitarian style.

This got us craving a pair of cargos for ourselves, but there are just so many options to choose from, and certain styles work best with certain body shapes. So, we narrowed down a few picks to share with you — and, best of all, these cargo pants are all under $50. After all, the divine Ms. Winfrey may be a billionaire, but that doesn't mean we all are!

Drawstring cargo pants

Amazon AB-Eleven Jogger Drawstring Cargo Pants $24 These cargos offer sweatpants comfort with storage, baby! Along with quick-dry fabric (because you never know when you'll be stuck in a summertime shower), these bottoms are adjustable thanks to multiple drawstrings, allowing you to customize the length and the fit. Plus, there are six pockets on deck — two front, two cargo style and two side. "These are comfortable and they dry immediately — a small thing but ... a nice detail. The pockets are the same color as the pants. So no flash of white pocket when you bend or move. ... They rock and they fit really well. I'm a little bigger so I was concerned. They fit and they make my tummy look flat the way the material hangs naturally!" raved one happy reviewer. $24 at Amazon

Loose cargo pants

Amazon Akarmy Relaxed Fit Cargo Pants $43 If you're into a looser, baggier vibe (like Oprah's cargos), these are a great option for getting things done in comfort and style. Eight pockets ensure that you'll always have a place for your essentials, and these straight-leg style pants also include drawstring ties at the ankles for tightening or fitting with boots. More than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating: "My job requires a lot of running and other physical activities. I'm also in awkward positions often, like squatting and bending over. These pants are absolutely AMAZING," gushed one fan. "They are not only the best cargo pants I've ever owned, but they're also my favorite pants I've ever purchased, period. They're amazingly durable and stretchy at the same time, allowing me the flexibility my job requires without tearing the fabric and/or seems, and they're really comfortable. At the same time, they're surprisingly breathable!" $43 at Amazon

Midrise cargo pants

Amazon Dickies Midrise Relaxed Fit Cargo Pants $40 Dickies knows dependable pants, and these are a great example of the brand's attention to fit and function. They feature stretch fabric for enhanced comfort, multiple pockets (including two side flap cargo pockets), and a straight-leg, midrise cut. "One of my favorite things about these pants is that they can be dressed up or down," shared one of over 8,400 five-star fans. "I feel comfortable wearing them to work, on date night or simply to go to the market." $40 at Amazon

High-waisted cargo pants

Amazon Zmpsiisa Wide Leg High-Waisted Cargo Pants $38 $40 Save $2 If you're looking for high and loose, you'll love these wide-leg, high-rise cargos. Their moisture-wicking fabric ensures you'll stay cool, and they'll look so flattering with your favorite top. Choose from several different colors (prices vary depending upon selection) including khaki, black and dark gray, in sizes X-small to X-large. And if you're looking to put these babies to work, reviewers say they'll hold up, too. "I bought these to work in while I was a welder, and they held up VERY well while providing me something soft and comfortable, flexible, practical with pockets, and cute!!!" gushed a shopper. "I have the hardest time finding pants that fit my small waist and wide hips, and girl, THESE ARE THEM!! ... Most comfortable pants ever!" $38 at Amazon

Hiking cargo pants

Amazon Baleaf Quick Dry Cargo Hiking Pants $30 $56 Save $26 You better Baleaf it — these water-resistant hiking pants will be your outdoor adventure besties. Available in a range of colors from gray to light blue to black and a bunch in between, these bottoms feature a lightweight, water-resistant construction, UPF 50+ sun protection (yep, they're like sunscreen pants!), zip closure security pockets and adjustable drawstrings for a flawless fit. "Bought these for a trip to Costa Rica," wrote one of the pants' 11,000+ satisfied Amazon reviewers. "It was mid-nineties the whole time we were there. Wore them for zip lining and hiking in the rainforest. Did not feel overheated at all. Also, I like the way the way they cinch at the ankles to help protect from the mosquitos." $30 at Amazon

