Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale for Black Friday — save up to 50% on these 8 deals
Shop like Lady O this holiday season: Score steep discounts on giftable Dearfoams slippers, Beats headphones and more.
What if I told you that you could shop like Oprah this holiday season? That's right, you can save big on a selection of standout gift ideas from Oprah's Favorite Things List during Amazon's Black Friday sale — and it's happening as we speak.
From ultra-cozy Dearfoams slippers at a 50% discount to a trendy tumbler under $20 (take that, Stanley!), now's the time to nab Oprah's all-time faves from this year and years past. The media mogul has a lot of pull, so grab anything that catches your eye pronto. These picks are sure to sell out at prices this low.
Not all sales are created equal, so rest assured that I sifted through pages (and pages) of Black Friday deals to compile the best of the best below. Consider this list my gift to you.
Best Black Friday deals on Oprah's Favorite Things
The weather outside is frightful, but these gloves are so delightful. "You can't do better than this fun checkered design; and yes, the index fingertip works with touchscreens," Oprah raved back in 2023.
A stylish Amazon shopper echoed Oprah's words: "The plaid fleece is nice and soft, while the faux suede looks and feels like the real thing ... but it's washable!"
Select colors, including black and pink, are just $12 for Black Friday — the lowest price we've seen since Prime Day.
Oprah loves a solid pair of slippers as much as the next person. (See? Stars are just like us!) These cozy slip-ons are her most recent faves — they have a chic faux-fur collar, a textured knit exterior and a much-appreciated memory foam insole. Plus, as she put it, they're a great way to deliver "relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest.”
All nine colors are on sale, but some have steeper discounts than others. Go with navy or black to get the most bang for your buck — they're half off!
Our Senior Tech Writer, Rick Broida, said that his digital picture frame makes him "happier than just about anything else" in his home. Oprah shared similar sentiments back in 2021, writing that the "digital memory-keeper is the perfect gift for all relatives."
Now on sale for 20% off, this top-rated pick will put thousands of sweet, silly snaps on display for all to see. You can even preload photos and configure it for the recipient's Wi-Fi network before gifting, so they can put it to use right away.
“Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase," Oprah mused in 2022. Small but mighty, this "jazzy velvet travel case" has seven slots, removable dividers, ring rolls and a hidden earring compartment.
All colors come in under $20 except for magenta. You'll have to splash out for that one — it's a whopping $21.
Finding the perfect pair of noise-cancelling headphones is no easy feat, but it seems like Oprah has cracked the code. The media mogul swears by "all things Beats."
She's raved about Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds in the past, but the last two years, have been all about the brand's more recent model, the Studio Pro. "Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best," she wrote last year. Nab a pair at a record-low price during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
A listening ear is often the best gift you can give. "These journals, which focus on treasured relationships, feature specific prompts so you can sit with your beloved family member to capture old stories and new memories alike," Oprah wrote.
Let Grandpa join in on the fun too. Pick up a journal for him, also 40% off.
These days, everyone has a "big dumb cup" — Oprah included. Her pick: Corkcicle's insulated tumbler, which keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and hot up to five. It's dishwasher-safe, virtually spill-proof and cupholder-friendly — not all of which can be said for some of the trendiest tumblers on the market.
Snag this punchy coral for half off or opt for the lavender one that caught Oprah's eye back in 2023, now just $25.
Get up close and personal with your feathery neighbors. "Now watch in real time and get HD photos and videos of birds sent right to your phone with this smart solar panel–powered bird feeder," Oprah said. Use its AI recognition feature to identify hundreds of North American bird species. Save $30 for a limited time.
