Opt for ease with a beauty multitasker

These days, I have no energy for the steps a properly made-up face requires. Don’t get me wrong, I admire anyone wearing a painstakingly applied maquillage right now. But like I said, zero energy. “Ease” is my word for the month. A blusher that works on the lips, a tinted moisturiser with SPF, a face balm that also works as a bronzer and highlighter… While I’ve long decided we’ve been sold a lie about the benefits of multitasking – doing lots of things at once is inane and stressful – when it comes to makeup, the multitasker is the dream.

1. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser in Natural Dewy £39, spacenk.com

2. Merit Flush Balm £26, meritbeauty.com

3. Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet £40, chanel.com

4. Jones Road Miracle Balm in Pinky Bronze £36, jonesroadbeauty.com

5. Trinny Lip2Cheek £26, trinnylondon.com

I can’t do without… A hardworking, hydrating eye serum (with a satisfying roller)

A number of months ago, I began to notice that the skin around my eyes had started to look lackluster and depleted, as if it needed waking up. But even the morning after a good night’s sleep showed no difference. I went for a facial and was genuinely shocked to discover, through their skin scanning process, that the area around my eyes was completely dehydrated. My regular moisturiser was not hitting the spot. Which makes sense, as a moisturiser is not the same as an eye cream. The skin around the eye is thin, susceptible to puffiness and dullness, and works bloody hard (consider how many times you blink daily; our peepers are exhausted). So a decent eye cream is essential. This one by MZ Skin appealed for a number of reasons. The founder, Dr Maryam Zamani, is an incredible, much-lauded eye rejuvenation expert; what she doesn’t know about this part of your face could fit on the point of a needle. Ingredients include complexes that tighten and brighten, while minimising dark circles and puffiness. It has a cooling, roll-on applicator that dispenses the serum and lets you massage it in. This is now my obsession. I roll it around my eyes while watching TV, in the car and even (I’ll admit) walking down the street. But the results – brighter, more hydrated and a less grim-looking eye area – speak for themselves. MZ Skin Microtox Tightening Eye Serum, £140, mzskin.com

On my radar… Luxuriant candles for cold winter nights

Spark more joy How do you resist an award-winning candle that’s infused with 10 mood-boosting essential oils and promises to make you happy? Good luck trying. Neom Happiness Candle, £55, neomwellbeing.com

Fireside comfort Forget January’s gastronomical restraint, this almond, sandalwood and iris candle is an invitation to prolong your festive indulgences. Diptyque Amande Candle, £58, diptyqueparis.com

Elevate your space Calling all homebodies. This beautifully crafted amber-meets-floral candle will transport you to somewhere luxurious without you even having to leave the sofa. Dior Ambre Nuit Candle, £90, dior.com