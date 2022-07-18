Missed out on Prime Day? This 'marvellous' Oral-B electric toothbrush is 50% off

Shoppers say the Oral-B Pro Limited Toothbrush is a "heck of a upgrade from manual brushing" and right now, it's 50 per cent off. (Photos via Amazon & Getty)

A healthy smile is a key indicator of overall health.

Studies have shown that poor dental care can increase our chances of developing bacterial infections in the bloodstream, while gum disease increases our risk of developing heart disease.

On the flip side, good oral health can lessen one's risk of developing diabetes, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases — all the more reason to take your dental care seriously.

For those looking to invest in their smile, Amazon Canada's latest sale is worth checking out. Until tomorrow, shoppers can save 50 per cent ($60) on an Oral-B Pro Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush; however, there's a catch. Similar to last week's Prime Day event, the deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

The details

Oral-B's Pro Limited rechargeable toothbrush removes 300 per cent more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush, leaving you with a superior, post-dentist clean.

The high-tech toothbrush has a built-in timer that pulses every 30 seconds to indicate when to switch areas of your mouth. Its pressure sensor alerts you when brushing too hard, and its MicroPulse bristles reach deeper between teeth than a regular manual toothbrush.

What people are saying

Out of more than 200 reviews, the Oral-B Pro Limited toothbrush has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from Amazon shoppers.

It's a "game-changer," according to one enthusiastic reviewer, who reports their teenage son "loves it."

The toothbrush "checks all of my boxes," writes another. Adding, it does a "marvellous job" at keeping their gums and teeth "healthy."

The "cool feature" about this toothbrush is that the head "twists/rotates," which provides a "pretty slick scrubbing action," says a third shopper. Overall, it's a "heck of a upgrade from manual brushing," they write.

Despite its many positive reviews, some users report the battery life "isn't bad" but "could be better."

It starts to "slow down after 24 hours," according to one reviewer.

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new electric toothbrush or are considering switching from a manual, Oral-B's Pro Limited toothbrush might be for you. The dentist-approved design removes 300 per cent more plaque than a manual toothbrush and helps users refrain from over-brushing. However, some shoppers report its battery life could be better, something to keep in mind when comparing your options.

