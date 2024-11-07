An Original 1930s Home in L.A.’s Coveted Little Holmby Neighborhood Is Up for Grabs at $5 Million

Originally designed and built in the early 1930s—and reportedly worthy of “the taste, social status and fireside happiness of a cultured family,” per a bygone newspaper advertisement—this traditional gem in the affluent Little Holmby enclave of Los Angeles was last sold in 1961. Currently owned for only the second time by Virginia Chambers, the daughter of late pioneering real estate agent and Beverly Hills developer George Elkins, it’s just popped up for sale a little over a half century later for a speck under $5 million.

Described in the listing held by Joseph Cilic and Kevin Kelly of Sotheby’s International Realty as an “amazing opportunity to modernize a trophy home,” the five-bedroom, five-bath residence offers a little more than 4,700 square feet of meticulously maintained and updated living space on two levels—all of it adorned throughout with a mix of rustic hardwood and parquet floors, stained-glass windows, arched doorways, and high wood-beam ceilings.

A fireside family room has a bar and sliding glass doors opening out to the hedged backyard.

Nestled on a flat parcel spanning almost a third of an acre, the brick and wood-sided structure is fronted by a walkway that passes through a manicured yard before emptying out at a recessed front door. From there, a sun-drenched living room sporting a fireplace with an ornate wood surround flows to a family room featuring a fireplace encased within a white brick wall, as well as a bar and sliding glass doors spilling out onto a shaded terrace ideal for alfresco lounging and entertaining.

Elsewhere is a formal dining room that can accommodate at least eight guests, plus a galley-style kitchen outfitted with stone countertops, maple-hued cabinetry, a bay window over the sink, a vintage range, a newer stainless refrigerator, and an accompanying breakfast room that comes with a pair of built-in hutches. The main level also has a bookshelf-clad study with yet another fireplace and bar, as well as an ensuite bedroom that currently serves as an office.

The backyard’s shaded brick terrace abuts a large pool and spa.

A wrought iron-railed staircase heads upstairs, where four more bedrooms include a primary suite boasting a covered balcony and a tiled bath equipped with a nook holding a green-hued tub. Elsewhere, the hedged backyard hosts the aforementioned terrace, which abuts an irregular-shaped pool and spa. There’s also a wide driveway out front that travels beneath a porte-cochère on its way to a rear motor court flanked by an attached garage containing a climate-controlled wine cellar in one of its three bays.

