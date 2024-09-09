Orlando Bloom details extreme weight loss for his latest film

The 47-year-old British actor plays a boxer in new film The Cut - directed by Sean Ellis - and saw his weight drop 52 pounds to 185 pounds while preparing for the role. Discussing how he lost the weight in just three months, Bloom told Variety, "I basically tiered down the food over a three-month period until just before filming, (when) I was at my lightest. I dropped 52 pounds, and I was about 185 when I started. So I dropped quite a lot of weight, and I was very mentally challenged as well…”