Ottolinger and Shayne Oliver Announce "OTTONYMOUS"

Ottolinger and Shayne Oliver just announced a new ongoing collaboration, first teased at Ottolinger's Spring/Summer 2025 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Dubbed "OTTONYMOUS," the initial capsule collection includes a range of transparent visors, drawing inspiration from existing Shayne Oliver designs.

First launched at the show, the eclectic collection of glasses was paired with bombshell-inspired swimwear, racing down the runway soundtracked by orchestrations of Wench -- a musical project developed by Shayne Olver and ARCA. The collection's color palette draws from Ottolinger's signature aesthetic, arriving in hues of blue, dark green, pink and "Pistachio."

Available in two shapes, "Bulb" and "Squared," the translucent visors feature a wire cat-eye shape and metal arms, complete with colored lenses and "OTTONYMOUS" branding at the top.

Take a look at the first instalment of the collaboration above and head to the Shayne Oliver Group website to pre-order.

