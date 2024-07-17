Our favorite air fryer gets a near-perfect rating — it's $64 off for Prime Day

The Ninja Foodi FlexBasket topped our cooking tests — right now, it's 40% off. That's one hot commodity!

Air fryers are everyone's favorite kitchen gadget these days, and it's easy to understand why. This type of cooking uses much less oil than traditional frying, and it's an easy, hands-off way to prepare wings, fries, veggies and many more foods. One of our Yahoo home writers is (understandably) obsessed with the gadgets, so she went on a hunt for the best air fryers for 2024. After testing 15 machines, she named the Ninja Foodi FlexBasket her top pick for a dual-basket air fryer. And right now, during Prime Day, it's on sale for $116, one of the lowest prices we've seen. Time to get cooking!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Of the three air fryers that topped our list (including the Cuisinart Basket Air Fryer and Our Place Wonder Oven), the Ninja is typically the most expensive. But the Prime Day sale makes it the least expensive of the group, which feels like a double win. And while this isn't the lowest price we've seen the Ninja on sale for ($100), it's pretty close.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Ninja products are extremely user-friendly, and this air fryer in particular makes cooking easy, with a large basket and intuitive digital display. Home writer Kristin Granero, who led the air fryer test, says in her review, "Foodi didn’t skip a beat: Everything came out as or even better than expected, with crispy skins and temp precision."

The fryer's dual basket is especially appealing, she says: "Unlike other dual-basket air fryers, the Foodi’s divider is flexible and can be removed to create an extra-large, 7-quart surface area (referred to as the 'MegaZone') for cooking larger batches and proteins whenever you want." That means you could roast a whole chicken!

When dinner is over, cleanup becomes an easy job because the basket, divider and crisper plates are all dishwasher-safe.

Save nearly 40% on this so-hot-right-now air fryer.

What reviewers say 💬

Kristin isn't the only one who loves the Foodi. It gets a 4.8 overall rating on Amazon, with more than 29,000 perfect five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

"We have had this product for two years and use it multiple times a week for a variety of foods. It has held up great, even going through the dishwasher constantly," said one fan.

This shopper praised how handy the Foodi is in the summer: "Another reason I adore the Ninja Air Fryer is its ability to replace our double oven for many tasks. Using the air fryer avoids heating up the house, which is a huge relief, especially in warmer weather. It's a practical solution that saves time and keeps our kitchen cool and comfortable." Good call!

"This is actually the second purchase of this product," wrote one repeat buyer. "I have owned mine for three years. I purchased this one for a wedding present for my daughter. I have used mine for air frying baking broiling and dehydrating. I have had no issues and am very pleased with it. It is nice to be able to cook two different items and have them done at same time."

Cons 👎

"The only negatives are that it doesn't auto-off when the drawer is open and you can't change cooking settings without turning it off first," said one otherwise pleased shopper. "Despite these minor issues, it's definitely worth the investment!"

Another reviewer pointed out this: "Definitely a learning curve in how long and the correct temperature of the food to cook." As with most gadgets like this, practice makes perfect.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.