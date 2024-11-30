Our frizzy-haired shopping pro loves the iconic Dyson Airwrap — and it's $100 off for Black Friday

This nine-piece set includes the base tool, along with multiple barrels and brushes so it can bend to all of your styling whims.

Black Friday has long been the time to get the deepest discounts on TVs, computers and anything tech-related. But we're throwing a hair tool into the mix that is so sought-after, it's considered a status symbol among beauty enthusiasts: The Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler. And thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can get this bad boy at a $101 discount — it's the lowest we've seen it all year.



How do we know? Because our squad of shopping sleuths has been digging into price histories and stalking sales to ensure every deal we share is truly worth your time. Speaking of which, we also put together a list of our favorite Black Friday beauty deals you'll want to check out.



Now that we have your attention, let us introduce you to your new best friend. When one of our editors, Britt Ross, reviewed the Dyson Airwrap, she recommended it whole-heartedly, especially for those looking for versatility and heat that's a lot more gentle than the more budget-friendly brands.

Why is it a good Black Friday deal? 💰

There are a few different versions of the tool and the others occasionally go on sale, but this is the first time we've ever seen the price drop on this particular model.

Our very own editor, Britt Ross, got some pretty dramatic results, no? (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

Why do I need this? 🧐

When Britt first unboxed the Dyson Airwrap, her immediate impression was, "OK, this is a luxury product," she writes.

One of the best perks of this doodad is that it lets you style your hair while it's damp, cutting your primping time down significantly. It comes with a range of brushes and barrels for curling, straightening, volumizing and smoothing hair, so it can bend to all of your styling whims. But while it comes with more attachments that most, Britt still found it extremely user-friendly. I'm not very tech-savvy, so I was relieved to find that the Airwrap is quite user-friendly," she writes. "Just snap each attachment into place and choose your settings (there are three each for heat and airflow)."

Furthermore, Britt writes, "Thanks to the intelligent heat control, the heat also felt more diffused, even on the highest setting. It was still powerful enough to dry my hair in a fraction of the time it takes with a blow dryer."

Overall, Britt thinks the Airwrap is definitely worth the money. "I feel a lot better about using the Airwrap's diffused heat on my hair, and it feels more comfortable on my scalp," she writes. "The Airwrap has significantly sped up my hairstyling process while making my hair look better than a standard hairdryer ever could. My strands are fine, but I have a lot of them, and I can safely say this tool has cut my drying and styling time in half.

What reviewers say 💬

Our reviewer loved the simplicity of the Dyson Airwrap. (Britt Ross/Yahoo Life)

More than 1,100 shoppers give this gadget a thumbs up.

Pros 👍

Even the pros swear by it. "I am a hairstylist and on my second Airwrap. It is an amazing tool if you know how to use it," gushed one. "The Airwrap saves my arms, shoulders and back. It saves me also on time."

"What a great product for us 'older folks' who have reduced manual dexterity and limited mobility," shared one user.

Another fan wrote, "What used to take two hours, with drying and curling, now takes me 15 minutes! My hair is shinier and softer than it’s ever been. ... It’s absolutely changed my hair and how I get ready!"

Don't have a ton of time to spend on styling? No problem. "The ease of use is unparalleled. The intuitive controls and lightweight design make styling my hair a breeze, even on those hectic mornings when I'm short on time," raved a five-star shopper. "While the Dyson Airwrap is an investment, it's worth every penny for the quality, performance and convenience it delivers. I can confidently say that it has revolutionized my hair styling routine, and I can't imagine going back to traditional styling tools."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers didn't like the case.

"While pretty looking, it’s useless," wrote one shopper. "When I order my dryer, I’ll purchase a cloth caddy that can attach to a wall with adhesive for storage and easy access! It IS easy to travel with — as it takes up minimal space."

"It cuts drying time in half and leaves hair shiny, smooth and styled," shared another shopper. "The only complaint is the size of the entire package."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.