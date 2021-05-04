KITCHEN MUST-HAVES:

This 'compact' air fryer is on sale for just $59 right now

Reviewers say it's perfect for small spaces.

Our Place just extended their sale on this cult-favourite 8-in-1 pan — get it before it's gone!

Katie Scott
·4 min read

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Always Pan by Our Place is on sale in time for Mother&#39;s Day.
The Always Pan by Our Place is on sale in time for Mother's Day.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been spending more time in the kitchen and less time going to restaurants or ordering out, you might be ready to replace your cookware to add some colour in your kitchen. A stylish, beautiful pan can help you motivate yourself to get in the kitchen and cook up a homemade meal.

The Always Pan by Our Place is the perfect purchase as it is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware and it comes in eight stunning colours including spice, steam, char, sage and their latest release, terracotta.

ALSO SEE: These must-have Star Wars Instant Pots take your May the Fourth celebrations to the next level

If you're looking to snap one up, now's the perfect time. Our Place just extended their biggest sale of the year through May 9. By entering the code GOODTASTE30 at checkout, you can save $30 on the cult-favourite kitchen essential.. Even better, Our Place recently launched a Canadian website - which means you can forget paying duties on delivery for your order.

Unfortunately, the Mother's Day shipping deadline has already passed — but if this is something you think your mom would love, we're sure she won't mind an I.O.U.

Our Place Always Pan

Always Pan by Our Place.
Always Pan by Our Place.

SHOP IT: Our Place, $165 CAD/ $115 USD (originally $195 CAD/ $145 USD)

What is it?

The Always Pan replaces your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. It’s non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating is made without potentially toxic materials such as lead, cadmium, toxic metals and nanoparticles.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

How does it work?

This exclusive high-performance non-stick pan is compatible with all cooktops. It is dishwasher safe but it can also be cleaned with a quick wash with some soapy water and a soft sponge after each use for best results. The lightweight pan has a sturdy aluminum body for fast, even heat.

The Always Pan by Our Place - on sale for $30 off when you use code GOODTASTE30.
The Always Pan by Our Place - on sale for $30 off when you use code GOODTASTE30.

The cult-favourite pan comes with a nesting beechwood spatula with integrated spoon rest, a custom stainless steel steamer basket that fits into the base, and a modular lid to let out or lock in steam. The pan, which is 10 inches in diameter, 2.7 inches in depth with a 2.6-quart capacity, also features an easy-pour spout to eliminate drips or mess when transferring food into a dish or onto a plate.

ALSO SEE: This compact deep fryer helps you prepare restaurant-quality meals at home — and it's on sale for $59

What are customers saying?

The Always Pan is backed up on Our Place with more than 13,000 reviews and it’s already sold out multiple times. At one point, it also had a 30,000-person wait list — surely a testament.

“My always pan is going to be my new favourite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this,” says one five-star review. “Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!”

Always Pan by Our Place in Sage - $156 (originally $195)
Always Pan by Our Place in Sage - $156 (originally $195)

“Loving my pan! Clean up is a dream size is perfect overall high quality but what I notice is less fats are needed to complete the cooking of foods! An added plus,” adds another five-star reviewer. “Food can continue cooking those last minutes without burning and have no oil left in the pan! Wish they had a small size!!”

“Wow. This is the easiest, most care-free pan ever,” says another happy customer. “Great design, easy to clean, and so fun too cook with!!”

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • New Study Suggests This Popular Food Can Boost Weight Loss

    Did you know that regularly snacking on nuts could potentially help you lose weight? New research suggests that including a variety of tree nuts in your diet may not only help you shed pounds but may also help you keep weight off in the long run too.A new study published in the journal Nutrients found that adding in a mix of different tree nuts—which includes Brazil nuts, cashews, pine nuts, pistachios, walnuts, and macadamias—in a weight management program resulted in both significant weight loss and improved satiety. (Related: 15 Underrated Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work).What did the study entail?A group of 95 men and women who were either overweight or obese and between the ages of 30-68 years were split into two groups. One group was instructed to consume 1.5 ounces of mixed tree nuts while the other was told to have a pretzel snack. It's important to note that both snacks contained the same amount of calories. Each participant followed a hypocaloric weight loss diet, meaning they reduced their caloric intake by about 500 calories daily and focused on eating more foods with a high caloric density for about three months. The study ended with a 12-week isocaloric weight maintenance program.The result? As it turns out, both groups demonstrated considerable weight loss in the first 12 weeks, however, those who continued to eat the nuts in the weight maintenance portion of the study proved to have increased levels of satiety. Researchers believe this is largely why the group that ate tree nuts also showed better weight management compared to the group that ate the pretzel snack. There was also a significantly lower dropout rate in the tree nut group than in the pretzel group.Bottom line.Nuts are very calorie-dense so a portion as small as 1.5 ounces can range from 240 to 300 calories. They can also help you feel fuller for longer and as a result, prevent you from overindulging in"empty-calorie foods" (they cost you calories but don't provide any nutrition) later in the day.Almonds are another popular type of tree nut that may help boost satiety and, in part, drive weight loss as well as promote weight maintenance. A recent study revealed that about 20% of the calories sourced from fat in almonds are not absorbed in the digestive tract, meaning the number of calories listed on the back of a box of almonds doesn't necessarily mean your body will absorb that much.The researchers of this same study also found that participants didn't gain weight despite consuming more fats and calories from almonds. The main takeaway? Tree nuts, when incorporated as a snack on a calorie-restricted diet, can be an effective way to lose weight and may also help you maintain your weight over time.For more, be sure to check out What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Walnuts.

  • Biden Sets This Goal to Get to "Normal" Faster

    Today, President Joe Biden announced new ways you can schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, including a new website, text service and other ideas that help those who haven't gotten one yet, do so. His goal: For 70% of Americans to have had at least one shot before July 4th. "At the end of the day, most people will be convinced by the fact that their failure to get the vaccine may cause other people to get sick and maybe die," he said with hope. "It's free. It's nearby. Every adult is eligible. You know, go get the shot as soon as you can." Read on to see how you can get your COVID-19 vaccine fastest, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 You Can Soon Walk Into Any Pharmacy Without an Appointment—and Have More Rural Options, Too "Starting this week, we're going to direct all federal pharmacy partners to begin to provide walk-in hours," said Biden. "So being able to get vaccinated without an appointment at the vast majority of our 40,000 pharmacy locations across the country. We're also encouraging our state and local partners to have a walk-in ability as well to sites that they run and beginning next week, we'll be shipping new allocations of vaccine to rural health clinics, getting more vaccines to more rural clinics. So Americans who don't live near one of the 75,000 vaccination sites will have new options that may be closer, maybe closer than anything they thought. We know that vaccination rates are lower in rural areas. And that's why we're going to get vaccines closer than ever to rural residents. Also, as we wind down the large mass vaccination sites, we'll move towards smaller level occasions, even more convenient to the unvaccinated." 2 There's a New Website for Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine The government wants to make it "more convenient for everyone to get a vaccine," said Biden. "We know that many adults have not been vaccinated because they have found it too confusing or too difficult or too inconvenient to get a shot. So for those having trouble finding a location or making an appointment, we're going to make it easier than ever. We have formerly launched a simple website where you can find the vaccination location closest to you." That website: vaccines.gov. "Go there. Now find a location to get the shot and make an appointment." 3 There's a Number You Can Text for Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine "If you prefer texting, we have another easy way to get the shot," said Biden. "Text your zip code to the following number: 438829. And you'll get to the location that is nearest you with vaccines in stock right then and there. Yes, you can text your zip code right now, 438829, and get texts back within minutes to places nearest to you to get a vaccination that are available immediately. So send this to your kids and your grandkids, your friends who have not been vaccinated yet." 4 There May Be Special Deals on Stuff You Can Get If You Get Vaccinated "We're working with major businesses like grocery stores to provide special deals like discounts to shoppers who come to the stores to get vaccinated," said Biden. "It works both ways—bring them in and get vaccinated. But when they're in, they'll get discounts to purchase goods in that store. Further, we're working with major sports leagues to launch special promotions for their fans. Things like ticket giveaways in stadiums, vaccination programs, discounts on merchandise and other creative ways to make it easier and more fun to get vaccinated."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers 5 Once the FDA Approves the Vaccine for Children 12-15, They Can Get Their Shots Conveniently Biden started his talk about "children, between the ages of 12 and 15 years of age. They're not yet eligible for a vaccine. The FDA scientists are currently reviewing the data to decide if and when authorize that age range for vaccinations—the FDA and the FDA alone will make that decision. But today I want American parents to know that if that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately to make 20,000 pharmacy sites across the country ready to vaccinate those adolescents. As soon as the FDA grants it's okay. Most Americans have a vaccination site about as close as their houses near to a neighborhood school. We're also going to slip vaccines directly to pediatricians during the following weeks. So parents and their children can talk to their family doctor about it and get the shot from a provider they trust the most—easy, fast, and free. And if teens are on the move this summer, they can get their first shot in one place. And the second shot elsewhere. We know that adolescents are at risk from COVID-19 of serious illness" or "can still get sick and spread the virus to others. So my hope is that if the vaccine is authorized, parents will take advantage of it and get their kids vaccinated." 6 Until More People are Vaccinated, Use Caution "If we succeed in this effort, as we did with the last, then Americans will have taken a serious step towards return to normal," said Biden. "That's July 4th, but we're not there yet. That's why I'm asking people to continue to follow the CDC guidelines as we work to get more people vaccinated and to clear up any confusion. The good news is the last week the CDC said that the vaccinated people do not need to wear their mask outside unless they're in very crowded settings like a sporting event. And if we can continue to drive vaccinations up and case loads down, we'll need our masking of less and less. I know we'll take time to get everyone back to everything back to normal. No, we're all going to have to be patient with one another mask, have needlessly divided this country masking as directed as a patriotic duty. But so too is treating each other with respect and patience." So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Selena Quintanilla's Sister Suzette Could Not Be More Thrilled About 'Selena: The Series'

    She grew up in the family band, Selena y Los Dinos, alongside her younger sister.

  • Get to Know Courtney From the New Season of 'The Circle'

    He says he'll treat The Circle like "a huge game of chess."

  • Chloe From 'Too Hot to Handle' Is in the New Season of 'The Circle'

    There's a reason she looks familiar.

  • We Lab Tested the Cult-Favorite Purple Pillow — Here's What We Found

    Your sleeping position is the most important factor to consider when choosing a pillow. Back sleepers will require a different pillow than stomach and side sleepers, but if you switch positions all night – don’t fret! The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab is comprised of experts who test products for your best sleep ever.

  • Dad Will Eat Up These Delicious Father's Day Cakes

    There are so many fun things to do with Dad on Father's Day, but one of the best activities is definitely sitting down for a delicious homemade dinner or Father's Day brunch. There are so many treats you can make for Dad on his special day, but a homemade cake is a great option — there are so many simple recipes and easy cake and cupcake decorating ideas you can try, even if you're not the world's most accomplished baker. The best part: these homemade cake ideas double as dessert and a Father's Day gift for your dad, grandpa, uncle or any other important man in your life — especially if you waited until the last minute to come up with a present!

  • How to make better-than-boxed mac and cheese at home

    That boxed mac and cheese from the grocery store can’t compare to preparing homemade mac and cheese. Sure, you can make the boxed stuff in a few minutes, maybe add a few unexpected ingredients that go great in mac and cheese, and you'll have an easy dinner on those busy weeknights. But why...

  • Prince Charles Shares Vintage Photo with Prince Philip in Notes of Gratitude

    The Prince of Wales thanked mourners for their condolences with these special letters.

  • RIP Tampons and Pads: Period Panties Are the Best New Alternative

    If you're used to relying on disposable menstrual supplies like pads, tampons, and liners for your period, then you can imagine why period panties are such a big deal. Period panties look and feel just like normal underwear, but they have a special layer that helps prevent blood from seeping through. Ultimately, period panties can be cost-effective as well as a great choice if you want to cut back on waste.

  • These celeb-approved disposable face masks are on sale for 25% off, just in time for Mother’s Day

    Prices start at just $14 for a pack of 10 stylish masks.

  • This Adorable Citrus Juicer Is the Perfect Addition to Your Bar Cart

    Say hello to fresh-squeezed citrus every day.

  • The Best Vacuum Cleaners to Buy Right Now, According to Experts

    Two important questions to ask when buying a vacuum cleaner are: Is it easy to handle and maneuver and can it really remove dust and dirt from all areas of my home? Scroll all the way down to learn more about what to consider before you buy a new vacuum and how to choose the best vacuum cleaner to meet your needs.

  • Target Just Partnered With This Money-Saving App to Offer Grocery Deals

    Chances are, you have a grocery store's app downloaded on your phone already because it helps you see what's in stock, any current deals, and the items you've recently purchased. But now, grocery giants Target and Safeway have partnered with another app to bring customers even more chances to save money: Google Pay."Small expenses add up, but finding ways to save on everyday items like groceries is one way to keep your budget in check. However, it can be a cumbersome task," Josh Woodward, the director of product management at Google says in an announcement about the new app features. "Taking the time to look through coupons, finding the right offer, remembering to bring them with you or tracking down that promo code you saw online (where was it again?) can be tedious."The Google Pay App now lists the weekly sale items at 500 Safeway stores and all Target stores nationwide. It also tracks your monthly spending and categorizes purchases. Searches can be made for general things like "food" and "grocery," but also for more specific brands and places, making it different than searching both of the store's individual apps, Woodward says.Related: This Is the Best Supermarket in America, New Survey SaysAs Google explains about its revamped Google Pay App:"To find the latest grocery deals, search for Safeway or Target in the Google Pay app and tap 'View Weekly Deals.' If you've turned on location in Google Pay, soon the app will notify you of the weekly deals at Safeway and Target stores when you're nearby."Google relaunched the Google Pay app last year to compete with others like Venmo and Apple Pay. The tech now allows users to pay friends and businesses, find offers, and can even reward you for keeping track of your spending.Mobile apps aren't the only way to save when you grocery shop. Here are 30 Shopping Hacks to Save Money at the Grocery Store.And to get all the latest grocery store news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Tell us about a UK museum or indoor attraction for the chance to win a £200 holiday prize

    Tell us about a UK museum or indoor attraction for the chance to win a £200 holiday prizeThey’ll be open again soon, so tell us about your favourite. The best tip wins £200 towards a Sawday’s stay An Aliza Nisenbaum mural of Liverpool NHS workers on display at Tate Liverpool, which reopens on 17 May. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

  • Meet Australia’s fashion fixers: ‘There’s no apprenticeship, it’s more Bruce Lee style’

    Meet Australia’s fashion fixers: ‘There’s no apprenticeship, it’s more Bruce Lee style’. As people become more conscious of reducing waste, Australia’s professional menders are welcoming a new wave of customers

  • Martha Stewart Shares Her Outdoor Entertaining Tips, Just in Time for Summer

    When Martha talks about her grilled lobster recipe and her secret Bloody Mary ingredient, we take notes.

  • The best and worst 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts, from Bill Whitaker to Aaron Rodgers

    From the surprising highs of producer Mike Richards to the lows of Dr. Oz, here is how all the guest hosts of "Jeopardy!" have done at the lectern.

  • CDC Chief Just Gave This COVID Warning

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), once warned of "impending doom," concerned this COVID-19 pandemic would get out of hand. Today, during a talk at the Johns Hopkins Health Policy Forum, she was more optimistic about the outlook, but still warned of "stumbling blocks" that might make this nightmare last even longer than it should. Read on for 5 key points she made that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 The CDC Chief Warned There May Be Some "Stumbling Blocks" "Let me tell you what I think could happen and what other things might be stumbling blocks," said Walensky. "I am really constantly optimistic that our case numbers are going down. We had 32,000 new infections today. That's the lowest I've seen I think since I started—our seven day average is about 52,000, also much lower than it had been for some period of time. And our vaccination rate is actually making a huge amount of progress—over 40% of people over the age of 18 have received their second dose of vaccine or, a J&J vaccine." But, she said, "We need to do better." Keep reading to find out what dangers may lurk ahead. 2 Dr. Walensky Said COVID Cases are Still "Extraordinarily High" in Some USA Counties "I'm not happy at 50,000 cases a day and 600 deaths a day. So I do think we really need to do better," said Walensky. "There are still 40% of counties in this country that have cases of a hundred per a hundred thousand—that's really extraordinarily high. What it's going to depend on is, really, how well we do as an—I wouldn't say, as CDC alone, as a country, in communicating to people to get vaccine. Because I think that is what will protect us. That is what will keep our cases down. So part of this is the behavior of the country and how good we are at unifying you coming together to reach every single individual, to try and send the message that vaccines are safe and effective and, and our case rates will then come down to them further." 3 Dr. Walensky Warned of the Variants—They Are an "Unknown" "The other thing that really is an unknown is what happens with the variants—and what happens not just here, but in other countries," said Walensky. India, for example, is seeing a major outbreak fueled by a variant. "The WHO has said, no one is safe until everyone is safe. And I think that that's actually really true globally. I think we have great promise into being in a much better place in weeks and months from now with high vaccine rates, lower case rates. And then we really have to keep an eye on this unknown."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers 4 Dr. Walensky Said Get Vaccinated—And Don't Skip Your Second Dose, Here's Why Regarding the variants, "for the mRNA vaccines and the J&J vaccine, for the variants that we know about here—the California variant, the New York area…we have every indication that our vaccines should work. It is among the reasons that we really have been so steadfast and ensuring two doses because we have seen in the lab that there's a diminution of effect in terms of neutralization. And so we want to make sure you have a really good immune response with the booster to make sure that you can overcome any one of these variants. But with that, we believe these vaccines should be working." So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

    TheWrap’s got your comprehensive list of which scripted series made the cut and which didn’t We’re now a few months into the new year and entering the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks revealed which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season. But with production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-2022 slates. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant,” “Young Rock” Canceled/Ending Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe” ABCRenewed Series: “Big Sky,” “The Good Doctor” Canceled/Ending Series: “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “Women of the Movement“ FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34) Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Moodys,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Leap,” “Fantasy Island,” “Our Kind of People,” “This Country” CBSRenewed Series: “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019) “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7) Canceled/Ending Series: “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans” Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team,” “The Unicorn,” “United States of Al” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “NCIS: Hawaii” The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bulletproof,” “Devils,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Republic of Sarah” Newly Ordered Series: N/A Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap