Eat This, Not That!

Today, President Joe Biden announced new ways you can schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, including a new website, text service and other ideas that help those who haven't gotten one yet, do so. His goal: For 70% of Americans to have had at least one shot before July 4th. "At the end of the day, most people will be convinced by the fact that their failure to get the vaccine may cause other people to get sick and maybe die," he said with hope. "It's free. It's nearby. Every adult is eligible. You know, go get the shot as soon as you can." Read on to see how you can get your COVID-19 vaccine fastest, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 You Can Soon Walk Into Any Pharmacy Without an Appointment—and Have More Rural Options, Too "Starting this week, we're going to direct all federal pharmacy partners to begin to provide walk-in hours," said Biden. "So being able to get vaccinated without an appointment at the vast majority of our 40,000 pharmacy locations across the country. We're also encouraging our state and local partners to have a walk-in ability as well to sites that they run and beginning next week, we'll be shipping new allocations of vaccine to rural health clinics, getting more vaccines to more rural clinics. So Americans who don't live near one of the 75,000 vaccination sites will have new options that may be closer, maybe closer than anything they thought. We know that vaccination rates are lower in rural areas. And that's why we're going to get vaccines closer than ever to rural residents. Also, as we wind down the large mass vaccination sites, we'll move towards smaller level occasions, even more convenient to the unvaccinated." 2 There's a New Website for Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine The government wants to make it "more convenient for everyone to get a vaccine," said Biden. "We know that many adults have not been vaccinated because they have found it too confusing or too difficult or too inconvenient to get a shot. So for those having trouble finding a location or making an appointment, we're going to make it easier than ever. We have formerly launched a simple website where you can find the vaccination location closest to you." That website: vaccines.gov. "Go there. Now find a location to get the shot and make an appointment." 3 There's a Number You Can Text for Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine "If you prefer texting, we have another easy way to get the shot," said Biden. "Text your zip code to the following number: 438829. And you'll get to the location that is nearest you with vaccines in stock right then and there. Yes, you can text your zip code right now, 438829, and get texts back within minutes to places nearest to you to get a vaccination that are available immediately. So send this to your kids and your grandkids, your friends who have not been vaccinated yet." 4 There May Be Special Deals on Stuff You Can Get If You Get Vaccinated "We're working with major businesses like grocery stores to provide special deals like discounts to shoppers who come to the stores to get vaccinated," said Biden. "It works both ways—bring them in and get vaccinated. But when they're in, they'll get discounts to purchase goods in that store. Further, we're working with major sports leagues to launch special promotions for their fans. Things like ticket giveaways in stadiums, vaccination programs, discounts on merchandise and other creative ways to make it easier and more fun to get vaccinated."RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers 5 Once the FDA Approves the Vaccine for Children 12-15, They Can Get Their Shots Conveniently Biden started his talk about "children, between the ages of 12 and 15 years of age. They're not yet eligible for a vaccine. The FDA scientists are currently reviewing the data to decide if and when authorize that age range for vaccinations—the FDA and the FDA alone will make that decision. But today I want American parents to know that if that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately to make 20,000 pharmacy sites across the country ready to vaccinate those adolescents. As soon as the FDA grants it's okay. Most Americans have a vaccination site about as close as their houses near to a neighborhood school. We're also going to slip vaccines directly to pediatricians during the following weeks. So parents and their children can talk to their family doctor about it and get the shot from a provider they trust the most—easy, fast, and free. And if teens are on the move this summer, they can get their first shot in one place. And the second shot elsewhere. We know that adolescents are at risk from COVID-19 of serious illness" or "can still get sick and spread the virus to others. So my hope is that if the vaccine is authorized, parents will take advantage of it and get their kids vaccinated." 6 Until More People are Vaccinated, Use Caution "If we succeed in this effort, as we did with the last, then Americans will have taken a serious step towards return to normal," said Biden. "That's July 4th, but we're not there yet. That's why I'm asking people to continue to follow the CDC guidelines as we work to get more people vaccinated and to clear up any confusion. The good news is the last week the CDC said that the vaccinated people do not need to wear their mask outside unless they're in very crowded settings like a sporting event. And if we can continue to drive vaccinations up and case loads down, we'll need our masking of less and less. I know we'll take time to get everyone back to everything back to normal. No, we're all going to have to be patient with one another mask, have needlessly divided this country masking as directed as a patriotic duty. But so too is treating each other with respect and patience." So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.