Our Place just extended their sale on this cult-favourite 8-in-1 pan — get it before it's gone!
If you’ve been spending more time in the kitchen and less time going to restaurants or ordering out, you might be ready to replace your cookware to add some colour in your kitchen. A stylish, beautiful pan can help you motivate yourself to get in the kitchen and cook up a homemade meal.
The Always Pan by Our Place is the perfect purchase as it is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware and it comes in eight stunning colours including spice, steam, char, sage and their latest release, terracotta.
If you're looking to snap one up, now's the perfect time. Our Place just extended their biggest sale of the year through May 9. By entering the code GOODTASTE30 at checkout, you can save $30 on the cult-favourite kitchen essential.. Even better, Our Place recently launched a Canadian website - which means you can forget paying duties on delivery for your order.
Unfortunately, the Mother's Day shipping deadline has already passed — but if this is something you think your mom would love, we're sure she won't mind an I.O.U.
Our Place Always Pan
SHOP IT: Our Place, $165 CAD/ $115 USD (originally $195 CAD/ $145 USD)
What is it?
The Always Pan replaces your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. It’s non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating is made without potentially toxic materials such as lead, cadmium, toxic metals and nanoparticles.
How does it work?
This exclusive high-performance non-stick pan is compatible with all cooktops. It is dishwasher safe but it can also be cleaned with a quick wash with some soapy water and a soft sponge after each use for best results. The lightweight pan has a sturdy aluminum body for fast, even heat.
The cult-favourite pan comes with a nesting beechwood spatula with integrated spoon rest, a custom stainless steel steamer basket that fits into the base, and a modular lid to let out or lock in steam. The pan, which is 10 inches in diameter, 2.7 inches in depth with a 2.6-quart capacity, also features an easy-pour spout to eliminate drips or mess when transferring food into a dish or onto a plate.
What are customers saying?
The Always Pan is backed up on Our Place with more than 13,000 reviews and it’s already sold out multiple times. At one point, it also had a 30,000-person wait list — surely a testament.
“My always pan is going to be my new favourite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this,” says one five-star review. “Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!”
“Loving my pan! Clean up is a dream size is perfect overall high quality but what I notice is less fats are needed to complete the cooking of foods! An added plus,” adds another five-star reviewer. “Food can continue cooking those last minutes without burning and have no oil left in the pan! Wish they had a small size!!”
“Wow. This is the easiest, most care-free pan ever,” says another happy customer. “Great design, easy to clean, and so fun too cook with!!”
