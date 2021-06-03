The brand behind the internet's favourite cooking pan just launched another kitchen must-have

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The newest set from Our Place is a kitchen must-have. Image via Our Place.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll through any interior designer or food blogger’s Instagram page and there’s a good chance you’ll come across one of Our Place’s iconic Always Pans. The multipurpose cooking pan has become an instant classic since its launch in 2019, and even racked up a 30,000 person waitlist at one point.

Today, the brand is back with a new set of drool-worthy kitchen tools with the launch of their Fully Prepped Bundle. With the aim of simplifying your cooking experience, the set includes three multipurpose knives and a durable walnut cutting board.

Fully Prepped Bundle. Image via Our Place.

SHOP IT: Our Place, $310 CAD/$230 USD

According to the brand, the knife trio is “designed to solve all the problems home-cooks face. Say goodbye to not knowing which knife to choose, wondering how to hold it, cheap materials, and blah colours.” The knives are available in four fun shades to match the Always Pan (spice, steam, blue salt and char), and feature blades crafted from 2.55 mm premium German stainless steel.

The Everyday Chef’s Knife is an all-purpose knife that’s up to any task in the kitchen; use it for slicing, dicing, mincing, chopping and more. The Serrated Slicing Knife is your go-to for breads and cakes, while the Precise Paring Knife is designed for more detailed cutting jobs.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

ALSO SEE: Amazon's bestselling family-size air fryer has more than 4,000 customer reviews — and it's on sale

If you’re not looking to invest in the entire set at once, you can also shop each of the individual items on their own (although you will save $45 when you buy the entire bundle). If the Always Pan is any indication, you’ll want to act quickly to snag them before they end up with a massive waitlist too.

Story continues

Everyday Chef’s Knife. Image via Our Place.

SHOP IT: Our Place, $95 CAD/$70 USD

Serrated Slicing Knife. Image via Our Place.

SHOP IT: Our Place, $80 CAD/$60 USD

Precise Paring Knife. Image via Our Place.

SHOP IT: Our Place, $55 CAD/$40 USD

Walnut Cutting Board. Image via Our Place.

SHOP IT: Our Place, $125 CAD/$95 USD

Knife Trio. Image via Our Place.

SHOP IT: Our Place, $195 CAD/$145 USD

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.