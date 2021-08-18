BACK TO SCHOOL:

The 15 best laptops for students in 2021, according to reviewers

With picks starting below $300.

It's your chance to snag the newest kitchen must-have from Our Place before it sells out

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·2 min read

Shop the Perfect Pot in Spice before it sells out. Image via Our Place.
Our Place is at it again with their Instagram-worthy cookware, and this time they’re back and bigger than ever.

After the massive success of their viral 8-in-1 Always Pan (it once had a 50,000-person wait list!), the brand’s newest release is equally as lust-worthy. 

A must-have for any home cook, limited quantities of the new Perfect Pot are being released this week — and they’re already selling out.

Our Place Perfect Pot

Perfect Pot in Spice. Image via Our Place.
SHOP IT: Our Place, $220 CAD/$165 USD

Between Aug. 16 and Aug. 19, Our Place is releasing the Perfect Pot in a new colour each day, and it's already a huge success. The initial run of the Perfect Pot in Blue Salt and Steam sold out in just 24 hours, so if you're eyeing it in today's Spice colour, you'll want to act quickly. 

Just like the beloved Always Pan, the Perfect Pot offers multipurpose cooking, and is designed to replace your stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer and braiser.

ALSO SEE: I tried the cult favourite 8-in-1 Always Pan and here's what I thought

Retailing for $220 CAD/$165 USD, it features a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating, and comes with a custom roasting rack and a beechwood spoon for added versatility. Suitable for use on all types of cooktops, it’s also oven-safe up to 425°F.

Currently, you can only shop the new Perfect Pot in the Spice colour, but you can sign up for email alerts to be the first to know about the final drop before anybody else. 

Since there’s only a limited quantity of the Perfect Pan being released daily, be sure to pick one up before it’s gone, or shop the ever-popular Always Pan below.

