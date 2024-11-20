We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Our Place's Black Friday sale is hot — save up to 50% on celeb-approved cookware
The virally popular brand, which counts Oprah and Selena Gomez among its fans, has rare Black Friday deals on its bestselling Always Pan and more.
Isn't Thanksgiving a heck of a lot more relaxing when you can actually enjoy the meal instead of frantically trying to score the best Black Friday deals? Once that tryptophan kicks in, it's time for a nap, not a stressful shopping spree! That's why we appreciate brands that launch their Black Friday sales early, allowing us to snag stellar prices ahead of the holiday mad dash. One we're particularly excited about? The Our Place Black Friday Sale, which slashed tons of prices on their bestsellers, from the virally popular (and celeb-beloved) Always Pan to a Yahoo-editor-favorite air fryer.
The brand, which has found fans in celebs like Oprah and Selena Gomez, specializes in cookware and kitchen tools that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional. Hey, when you have pretty pots and pans, you'll be more inspired to cook, right? And even if preparing meals isn't your idea of fun, the home cook on your holiday gift list will go gaga over these finds.
We're seeing some all-time low prices, as well as rare discounts of up to 50% — so get cookin'! (For even more savings, be sure to check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday kitchen deals.)
I own this multi-use, nonstick beauty, and it just might become your most-utilized piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebrities alike. (Selena Gomez did a collaboration with the brand, and Oprah has called it "the kitchen magician.")
Its ceramic coating is slick and free of PFAS, while the handle smartly doubles as a spoon rest. Speaking of utensils, it comes with a wooden spatula and metal steamer basket that can be used as a colander, and it's oven-safe up to 450°F for added versatility. It's not often on sale, so grab it while it's $55 off (as low as it's ever been).
Check out my full Our Place Always Pan review for more. (FYI, it also comes in mini and large versions as well as cast iron and titanium models — all on sale.)
Another one of my favorites! Since receiving the Perfect Pot, I've made everything from stews and braises to steamed vegetables, baked pastas and even fried doughnuts. You could also use it for baking bread or cooking rice — the limit does not exist.
It can conveniently go from stove to oven (it's safe up to 450°F), and its aluminum construction means it heats up in no time. Most importantly, no matter what I'm making in it, I find that the heat is consistent, which results in evenly cooked food.
Check out my full Our Place Perfect Pot review for more. (P.S. The mini version is also on sale.)
Yahoo Home and Garden Writer Kristin Granero awarded this snazzy appliance the title of "best air fryer toaster" in her roundup of the best air fryers.
She called it "an expert at multitasking, hitting the sweet spot in our testing for size, price and function," adding, "It has a 12-liter capacity that supports four slices of toast, 1 pound of french fries or a 9-inch pizza, and a 4.5-pound chicken with only the bottom tray in place. It also performs six duties: air frying, baking, toasting, broiling, reheating and roasting, with the option to infuse steam, for different texture preferences and appetites."
This sleek starter set would make a fab gift for any home cook who's beginning their culinary journey. It comes with the essentials: a chef's knife for everyday chopping, a serrated knife for bread and a paring knife for more detailed slicing.
Some single knives can cost as much as this entire set, which is a fabulous deal at 50% off.
This might seem like just another unassuming sheet tray, but looks can be deceiving. It's deep enough to hold heartier meals but can also be used as a cookie sheet or stovetop griddle pan. (Think: fried eggs, hash browns and bacon, all on the same cooking surface.) Plus, it combines the best of both worlds: heat-conducting aluminum with ceramic nonstick for easy release.
(Psst: It also comes in a mini version, which is on sale as well.)
Want an even better value? This colorful collection includes the aforementioned Griddle Pan but also comes with three baking vessels that can be used for all things sweet and savory.
Brownies, lasagna, banana bread ... yeah, you'll be eating well in 2025. Oh, and the nonstick silicone lining makes cleanup a treat too.
Ready to swap your mismatched plates for a chic, cohesive collection? Look no further than this elegant stoneware set, which includes four dinner plates, salad plates and dinner bowls.
Their minimalist design will elevate any table, but they're subtle enough to let the food be the star of the show. At 30% off, you might want to grab a few sets!
This portable gizmo is essentially an electric cooker/steamer combo that allows you to prepare hot meals without the need for a stove or oven. It's ideal for college dorm cooking (so long, instant ramen!) or RV-ing — all you need is an outlet to plug it into. Oh, and if you never seem to have a free stove burner on Thanksgiving, this little guy will allow you to warm up the gravy on the counter.
It includes a steamer basket, so you can cook multiple foods at once, as well as a wooden spatula. Not too shabby for such a compact appliance!
