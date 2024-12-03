We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Out of millions of Cyber Monday deals, here are the ones Yahoo editors are buying
Pro shoppers love a bargain too — and these Cyber Monday deals from Gap, Ninja, Cuisinart, Bissell, Madewell and more have us clicking 'add to cart.'
Sometimes people say things to us like, "It must be nice shopping for a living!" And we often demur: No, we don't shop for a living. We monitor sales, we thoroughly test products, we obsess over price trackers to find the best deals and we test even more products. But sure, sometimes all that research gets us in the mood to swipe a credit card and snag a great deal or two ourselves. Hey, we're only human! So, yes, Cyber Monday is one of those times. And with discounts this big, every sale shopper should be taking note.
Now if you've ever wondered what a Yahoo shopping editor would buy for themselves on Cyber Monday, scroll on to take a peek into our virtual carts. Because when we pounce on something, you know it's a good deal. Whether you're shopping for loved ones or yourself, you can feel confident about these purchases.
Editor-favorite Cyber Monday deals
"I've had a Ninja blender for seven years, so I know they perform well and hold up over time, but my kids have been lobbying hard for a new and improved model. This one automatically adjusts its speed to frozen vs. fresh ingredients and has the ability to chop or mince vegetables. The Amazon deal on this version is all the incentive I needed to take the plunge."
— Lisa Schweitzer, Senior Editor
"I can’t tell you how much this Travelambo wallet has simplified my life. With 18 (yes, 18) credit card pockets and two zippable pouches, it holds all the cards I need to tote around for a family of five — credit cards, health insurance cards, gift cards, membership cards, they all fit! The material is durable and seemingly indestructible — the bottom of my purse is a scary place, and this wallet has stayed pristine for two years and counting. It also comes in great colors and textures that make it look way pricier than it is. I bought five of them this year as holiday gifts for friends and family — no one will ever guess they are just $9!"
—Laura Kenney, Senior Director, Commerce Content
"This handheld frother has taken my morning coffee to the next level. In just seconds, I'm able to transform any type of milk into the thick and creamy foam needed for my lattes and cappuccinos. I also use it to make matcha tea, as I found it’s so much easier (and faster) to use than a traditional matcha whisk..."
— Rebecca Carhart, Style Writer
"A makeup artist told me about this French face cream, and I’ve been addicted ever since. It feels amazing on your skin, smells even better, is super-hydrating and blends beautifully with makeup. No wonder a tube is sold every 20 seconds!"
— Liz Kiernan, Commerce Director
"The cookware that I received way back at my engagement party is just about on its last legs, so it's time to upgrade — and what better kitchen brand to do that with than KitchenAid? This nine-piece set comes with basically everything we need, including multiple saucepans, frying pans and lids. Plus, it's light blue, which matches everything else in our kitchen!"
— Carrie McCabe, Senior Deals Writer
"I impulse-bought this chopper in 2019 after a particularly weepy onion-cutting session left me barely able to see through my tears. If you well up while chopping onions, dislike dealing with capsaicin-covered fingers from chilis, or lack the knife skills of a pro, you need this tool. Before I had it, I often nicked my fingertips. It's not only a lifesaver for my Band-Aid-adorned digits but also speeds up veggie prep, even with kids and pets causing chaos. It makes quick work of laborious recipes and is safe enough for my 10-year-old to join in on the cooking."
— Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor
"I signed up for this deal last year and enjoyed super affordable Hulu and Disney+ access for 12 straight months. I thought I'd rarely use the Disney+ but it turns out it's the perfect service to have for movie nights. I used the Hulu to keep up with The Golden Bachelorette every week since I don't have cable. At $3/month it is such a steal and I've already signed up again this year!"
— Danica Creahan, Streaming Editor
"I do a lot of online shopping, so I get a lot of packages. This small ceramic-blade box cutter is perfect for tearing them open fast without cutting myself... I use this thing almost daily. It's also great for ripping open the seals on new condiments and removing plastic packaging from beauty products. I have a standard box cutter at home too, but this is less scary (and less risky) to use."
— Ellie Conley, Commerce Writer
"I usually opt for a more fitted, paper-thin black turtleneck, but after seeing how many Yahoo readers are fans of this cozy version, I want to give it a try. Simple and sophisticated, this relaxed turtleneck is perfect for transitioning into fall. And since it's so affordable, I might grab it in another color too."
— Rebecca Carhart, Style Writer
"I'm someone who seriously struggles to get up in the morning if there's no sunlight filtering in, which doesn't bode well for the coming months. So, I'm splurging on the Hatch Restore to help get me out of that morning funk. Basically, it's a sunset, sunrise, white noise machine and alarm clock all in one, and you can personalize everything with the Hatch app. There are even meditations and sleep stories. It’s also so chic and will look great with my bedroom decor. I'm expecting the best beauty sleep of my life."
— Sarah Weldon, Commerce Writer
"You know how socks mysteriously go missing for some people? Well for me, it's scrunchies. No matter how many I buy, somehow I'm always down to my last one. I really like the silk kind that don't damage your hair, but they're expensive at full price. That's why I wait for holidays to stock up. They're usually on sale, so I splurge on all the colors and pray I don't lose them all before the next holiday"
— Jeanine Edwards, Shopping Director
"I scooped up a few of these Bali wireless bras awhile ago and now I don't know what I'd do without them. They're comfy enough for every day, yet supportive enough for the gym and even office wear (meaning you don't have to constantly switch up your style). The stretchy back doesn't cut in and adjusts for a custom fit. And at only $18 — over 60% off — I consider this among the most coveted deals."
— Kristin Granero, Senior Commerce Writer
"I picked Amazon's upgraded Fire HD 8 as the best budget tablet. Although the improvements are minor — more RAM, a slightly better rear camera — the real news is integrated AI features, which will come later via a software update. And the introductory price is just $55, an incredible bargain for such a capable device."
— Rick Broida, Senior Tech Writer
"I already own one of these (bought a couple of years ago, when it was sadly, not on sale) and have been very happy with how quickly and easily I can stream the many channels I subscribe to. I have an older Fire Stick on another TV and decided it deserves a Cube upgrade, as well. I've had it in my cart for a week or so now in anticipation of Cyber Monday!"
— Jessica Dodell-Feder, Senior Home and Garden Editor
"I already have four Apple Airtags, but my family needs these on everything. I have one for my Kindle e-reader (ever fall asleep on your Kindle and not be able to find it in the couch cushions?), our TV remote, my keys and my wallet. I'm getting another set so I can put one on my kid's backpack, one on his lunch sack and one on his keys. They are also great for sliding into luggage and our very curious dog is proving that he needs one on him at all times. I’m probably neglecting a crucial area of my brain responsible for short-term memory, but the thrill of locating my keys just in time for soccer practice? Priceless."
— Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor
"Admittedly, I'm probably one of the last editors on the Yahoo Shopping team to scoop up this magical serum. I'm always a bit hesitant to add something new to my skin care routine, but after reading our beauty expert Jennifer Romolini's in-depth review (along with the thousands of glowing five-star Amazon reviews), I'm convinced it'll be the key to the 'glass skin' look I'm after. It's said to soften wrinkles, hydrate skin and even out complexion — plus, according to Romolini, it doesn't pill or feel tacky under makeup. That's a huge plus in my eyes."
— Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor
"Even though I've been working from home for just about five years, I've yet to invest in a comfortable, ergonomic chair. I either sit on my couch or using a dining room chair. Well, that stops now. My posture is suffering and I can no longer take the back and neck pain! I'll be investing in this desk chair that offers lumbar support, a swivel set and flip-up armrests (that way, I can store it completely under my table when it's not in use). I also love that it has a curved shape that's meant to conform to your back and the option to adjust the height depending on your size. I can already feel my pain melting away!"
— Rory Halperin, Senior Commerce Editor, Branded Content
"While my skin care routine has changed through the years, I have never (and will never) part with my beloved Caudalie Beauty Elixir — we're going on almost 10 years now! It's definitely on the pricier side, so I always stock up whenever I see it on sale. It's essentially a face mist toner and setting spray that tightens pores and brings out an overall glow, even when I'm not having a good skin day. Plus, it smells really good and I feel absurdly fancy every time I spritz myself."
— Sarah Weldon, Commerce Writer
"Like most avid readers and #booktok followers, I love my Kindle. You know who else loves my Kindle? My fiancé — and he won't stop stealing mine. So, I'm going to get him his own for Christmas (shh, don't tell him). The brand-new Paperwhite model features a 7-inch screen display and can hold up to 16GB worth of books. I'm also going to sweeten the deal by downloading a few books on his list."
— Sarah Weldon, Trending Writer
"For years, we used our mother-in-law's basement space as an Airbnb rental, and the first thing that every guest raved about was the awesome Tuft & Needle mattress. Now that our tween has upgraded to a bigger bed, we want to treat her and her growing bones to a real mattress. Thrilled to see that Amazon has my favorite mattress disrupter on sale (the T&N site does not). Curious? There's a 100-night free trial."
— Libby Sentz, Contributing Writer
"I'm one of those people who has at least two lip products in every purse — and there's a good chance that at least one of those lippies is from Laneige. The brand's Lip Glowy Balm is one of my all-time favorite lip balms, because not only does it hydrate and soothe my pout, but it has a glossy, high-shine finish. It looks great on its own or on top of lipstick, so you can bet I'm stocking up while it's on sale."
— Julia Webb, Shopping Manager
"The TV in my bedroom functions, but just barely. We've had it for over a decade, the remote buttons work sparingly and it takes forever to load anything, yet I haven't had an excuse to upgrade until now. This 50-inch screen from Insignia is a huge upgrade size-wise from my current 32-inch, yet it isn't so huge that it'll make my bedroom feel like I'm at the cinema. Also, 4K resolution beats out my current barely-HD 720p by a country mile. The best part? It's way less expensive than what I paid for my old one years ago."
— Chris McGraw, Deals Writer
"My cat decided half my dryer balls would be more useful to her as cat toys, so I've been eyeing this set to replace them. They're an Amazon No. 1 bestseller, have nearly 62,000 five-star reviews and come in a set of six for just $10 — that's just over two bucks per dryer ball. Plus, I love that I can just add a couple of drops of my favorite essential oil to make my laundry smell amazing. Lesson learned: Keep the dryer balls under lock and key (or at least in a drawer my cat can't reach)."
— Izabella Zaydenberg, Deputy Editor
"By day I'm a coffee addict, by night I love a glass of red wine. The combo makes for some pretty dingy teeth. I've always shied away from whitening strips because the idea of not being able to sip water while wearing them felt like torture. Crest Whitestrips now have an improved sealing technology that will let me keep up with my 'eight cups a day' clip while they get to work... I'm excited to take years of coffee and red wine stains off my teeth. Who says you can't enjoy your vices and still look good?"
— Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor
"I like to refresh my bed pillows at least once a year, and this comfy set has become an all-time favorite for my bedroom and the guest room. I've even had houseguests comment on how luxurious they feel! They're super fluffy and really feel like those you'd find at a five-star hotel."
— Ellie Conley, Trending Writer
"I'm strongly against giving candles as gifts and perhaps it's because I've received so many over the years. At this point, my collection is getting a bit out of control, so I'm making an effort to burn through a bunch this year. I hate using matches and my lighter always runs out of fuel, so I'm going to snag this rechargeable lighter while it's on sale for 60% off. There's no flame or fuel — just plug it into a USB charger to refuel it."
— Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor
"I've been seeing a distressing amount of hair in my shower drain lately, so I'm going to give this anti-thinning Pura D'Or shampoo and conditioner set a whirl while it's almost half off. I feel like these things are hit-and-miss, but the discount has overcome my skepticism! There are no sulfates and it's packed with natural ingredients, so what have I got to lose? (Hopefully, not more hair.)"
— Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor
"A friend had one of these amazingly handy cooler sticks over the summer and now I not only need to have one but — especially at this $10 price — buy them as gifts for every white wine and rosé drinker I know."
— Jennifer Romolini, Senior Beauty Editor
"I've sung my praises for Dae's styling cream since the day it came out and I'm due for another restock. Dae is offering 25% off sitewide and 15% off its holiday kits right now, so I'm taking full advantage and snagging this trio of full-sized styling products. This set includes the brand's styling mist, wave spray and, of course, my favorite styling cream."
— Julia Webb, Shopping Manager
"As a one-dog and soon-to-be one-baby household, it's high time that my home got on the Little Green train, and considering it's at its lowest price this year, the timing couldn't be better. This social-media favorite is a portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that sucks up stains and odors, leaving the surroundings fresh and clean. Plus, every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation, which I'm sure my fur baby appreciates."
— Carrie McCabe, Senior Deals Writer
"I am absolutely determined to finally buy a food processor this year. I love cooking, and for a long time, I didn't mind chopping veggies by hand. But recently, it's felt like a chore, so let a machine help, right? Cuisinart is pretty much the best in the biz, so I'm eyeing this fancy model that's down to $100 and has lots of bells and whistles."
— Jeanine Edwards, Shopping Director