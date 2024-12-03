Out of millions of Cyber Monday deals, here are the ones Yahoo editors are buying

Sometimes people say things to us like, "It must be nice shopping for a living!" And we often demur: No, we don't shop for a living. We monitor sales, we thoroughly test products, we obsess over price trackers to find the best deals and we test even more products. But sure, sometimes all that research gets us in the mood to swipe a credit card and snag a great deal or two ourselves. Hey, we're only human! So, yes, Cyber Monday is one of those times. And with discounts this big, every sale shopper should be taking note.



Now if you've ever wondered what a Yahoo shopping editor would buy for themselves on Cyber Monday, scroll on to take a peek into our virtual carts. Because when we pounce on something, you know it's a good deal. Whether you're shopping for loved ones or yourself, you can feel confident about these purchases.

Trending Cyber Monday deals

Hulu and Disney+ bundle for just $2.99 per month: Get both for just $36 for the year

Beats Studio Buds for $80: Save over 45%

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $196 (was $345): Take 43% off

Always Pan 2.0 for $95 (was $150): Lowest price ever

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $329 (was $429): Rare deal

Coach Willow Tote Bag for $198 (was $395): Take 50% off

Oura Ring for $335 (was $449): Rare deal

In the mood for some massive markdowns? Keep scrolling to check out more than 30 editor-approved deals our team can't stop buzzing about — and check out our lists of the best Cyber Monday deals from Amazon, Walmart and Target to really cover your bargain-hunting bases.

Editor-favorite Cyber Monday deals

Travelambo Travelambo RFID Wallet $9 $15 Save $6 with Prime "I can’t tell you how much this Travelambo wallet has simplified my life. With 18 (yes, 18) credit card pockets and two zippable pouches, it holds all the cards I need to tote around for a family of five — credit cards, health insurance cards, gift cards, membership cards, they all fit! The material is durable and seemingly indestructible — the bottom of my purse is a scary place, and this wallet has stayed pristine for two years and counting. It also comes in great colors and textures that make it look way pricier than it is. I bought five of them this year as holiday gifts for friends and family — no one will ever guess they are just $9!" —Laura Kenney, Senior Director, Commerce Content Save $6 with Prime $9 at Amazon

Zulay Kitchen Zulay Powerful Milk Frother $19 $22 Save $3 "This handheld frother has taken my morning coffee to the next level. In just seconds, I'm able to transform any type of milk into the thick and creamy foam needed for my lattes and cappuccinos. I also use it to make matcha tea, as I found it’s so much easier (and faster) to use than a traditional matcha whisk..." — Rebecca Carhart, Style Writer $19 at Amazon

KitchenAid KitchenAid Hard Anodized Ceramic 9-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $180 $220 Save $40 with Prime "The cookware that I received way back at my engagement party is just about on its last legs, so it's time to upgrade — and what better kitchen brand to do that with than KitchenAid? This nine-piece set comes with basically everything we need, including multiple saucepans, frying pans and lids. Plus, it's light blue, which matches everything else in our kitchen!" — Carrie McCabe, Senior Deals Writer Save $40 with Prime $180 at Amazon

AWH/Amazon Maipor Vegetable/Pro Onion Chopper $15 $18 Save $3 "I impulse-bought this chopper in 2019 after a particularly weepy onion-cutting session left me barely able to see through my tears. If you well up while chopping onions, dislike dealing with capsaicin-covered fingers from chilis, or lack the knife skills of a pro, you need this tool. Before I had it, I often nicked my fingertips. It's not only a lifesaver for my Band-Aid-adorned digits but also speeds up veggie prep, even with kids and pets causing chaos. It makes quick work of laborious recipes and is safe enough for my 10-year-old to join in on the cooking." — Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor $15 at Amazon

Hulu and Disney+ Bundle $0.99/month $9.99/month Save $9 "I signed up for this deal last year and enjoyed super affordable Hulu and Disney+ access for 12 straight months. I thought I'd rarely use the Disney+ but it turns out it's the perfect service to have for movie nights. I used the Hulu to keep up with The Golden Bachelorette every week since I don't have cable. At $3/month it is such a steal and I've already signed up again this year!" — Danica Creahan, Streaming Editor $0.99/month at Hulu

Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Full Coverage Wireless Bra $18 $48 Save $30 "I scooped up a few of these Bali wireless bras awhile ago and now I don't know what I'd do without them. They're comfy enough for every day, yet supportive enough for the gym and even office wear (meaning you don't have to constantly switch up your style). The stretchy back doesn't cut in and adjusts for a custom fit. And at only $18 — over 60% off — I consider this among the most coveted deals." — Kristin Granero, Senior Commerce Writer $18 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube $100 $140 Save $40 "I already own one of these (bought a couple of years ago, when it was sadly, not on sale) and have been very happy with how quickly and easily I can stream the many channels I subscribe to. I have an older Fire Stick on another TV and decided it deserves a Cube upgrade, as well. I've had it in my cart for a week or so now in anticipation of Cyber Monday!" — Jessica Dodell-Feder, Senior Home and Garden Editor $100 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $70 $99 Save $29 "I already have four Apple Airtags, but my family needs these on everything. I have one for my Kindle e-reader (ever fall asleep on your Kindle and not be able to find it in the couch cushions?), our TV remote, my keys and my wallet. I'm getting another set so I can put one on my kid's backpack, one on his lunch sack and one on his keys. They are also great for sliding into luggage and our very curious dog is proving that he needs one on him at all times. I’m probably neglecting a crucial area of my brain responsible for short-term memory, but the thrill of locating my keys just in time for soccer practice? Priceless." — Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor $70 at Amazon

CosRx CosRx Snail Mucin Face Serum $13 $25 Save $12 with Prime "Admittedly, I'm probably one of the last editors on the Yahoo Shopping team to scoop up this magical serum. I'm always a bit hesitant to add something new to my skin care routine, but after reading our beauty expert Jennifer Romolini's in-depth review (along with the thousands of glowing five-star Amazon reviews), I'm convinced it'll be the key to the 'glass skin' look I'm after. It's said to soften wrinkles, hydrate skin and even out complexion — plus, according to Romolini, it doesn't pill or feel tacky under makeup. That's a huge plus in my eyes." — Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor Save $12 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Comhoma Comhoma Office Chair $59 $100 Save $41 with Prime "Even though I've been working from home for just about five years, I've yet to invest in a comfortable, ergonomic chair. I either sit on my couch or using a dining room chair. Well, that stops now. My posture is suffering and I can no longer take the back and neck pain! I'll be investing in this desk chair that offers lumbar support, a swivel set and flip-up armrests (that way, I can store it completely under my table when it's not in use). I also love that it has a curved shape that's meant to conform to your back and the option to adjust the height depending on your size. I can already feel my pain melting away!" — Rory Halperin, Senior Commerce Editor, Branded Content Save $41 with Prime $59 at Amazon

Caudalie Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist $39 $49 Save $10 with Prime "While my skin care routine has changed through the years, I have never (and will never) part with my beloved Caudalie Beauty Elixir — we're going on almost 10 years now! It's definitely on the pricier side, so I always stock up whenever I see it on sale. It's essentially a face mist toner and setting spray that tightens pores and brings out an overall glow, even when I'm not having a good skin day. Plus, it smells really good and I feel absurdly fancy every time I spritz myself." — Sarah Weldon, Commerce Writer Save $10 with Prime $39 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $49 at Macy's$51 at Groupon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $130 $160 Save $30 "Like most avid readers and #booktok followers, I love my Kindle. You know who else loves my Kindle? My fiancé — and he won't stop stealing mine. So, I'm going to get him his own for Christmas (shh, don't tell him). The brand-new Paperwhite model features a 7-inch screen display and can hold up to 16GB worth of books. I'm also going to sweeten the deal by downloading a few books on his list." — Sarah Weldon, Trending Writer $130 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $130 at Target

Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Berry $15 $19 Save $4 "I'm one of those people who has at least two lip products in every purse — and there's a good chance that at least one of those lippies is from Laneige. The brand's Lip Glowy Balm is one of my all-time favorite lip balms, because not only does it hydrate and soothe my pout, but it has a glossy, high-shine finish. It looks great on its own or on top of lipstick, so you can bet I'm stocking up while it's on sale." — Julia Webb, Shopping Manager $15 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 50-Inch 4K TV $190 $300 Save $110 "The TV in my bedroom functions, but just barely. We've had it for over a decade, the remote buttons work sparingly and it takes forever to load anything, yet I haven't had an excuse to upgrade until now. This 50-inch screen from Insignia is a huge upgrade size-wise from my current 32-inch, yet it isn't so huge that it'll make my bedroom feel like I'm at the cinema. Also, 4K resolution beats out my current barely-HD 720p by a country mile. The best part? It's way less expensive than what I paid for my old one years ago." — Chris McGraw, Deals Writer $190 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime "My cat decided half my dryer balls would be more useful to her as cat toys, so I've been eyeing this set to replace them. They're an Amazon No. 1 bestseller, have nearly 62,000 five-star reviews and come in a set of six for just $10 — that's just over two bucks per dryer ball. Plus, I love that I can just add a couple of drops of my favorite essential oil to make my laundry smell amazing. Lesson learned: Keep the dryer balls under lock and key (or at least in a drawer my cat can't reach)." — Izabella Zaydenberg, Deputy Editor Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips $28 $46 Save $18 "By day I'm a coffee addict, by night I love a glass of red wine. The combo makes for some pretty dingy teeth. I've always shied away from whitening strips because the idea of not being able to sip water while wearing them felt like torture. Crest Whitestrips now have an improved sealing technology that will let me keep up with my 'eight cups a day' clip while they get to work... I'm excited to take years of coffee and red wine stains off my teeth. Who says you can't enjoy your vices and still look good?" — Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor $28 at Amazon

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $47 $80 Save $33 with Prime "I like to refresh my bed pillows at least once a year, and this comfy set has become an all-time favorite for my bedroom and the guest room. I've even had houseguests comment on how luxurious they feel! They're super fluffy and really feel like those you'd find at a five-star hotel." — Ellie Conley, Trending Writer Save $33 with Prime $47 at Amazon

Surprus Electric Lighter Surprus Electric Lighter $7 $17 Save $10 with Prime "I'm strongly against giving candles as gifts and perhaps it's because I've received so many over the years. At this point, my collection is getting a bit out of control, so I'm making an effort to burn through a bunch this year. I hate using matches and my lighter always runs out of fuel, so I'm going to snag this rechargeable lighter while it's on sale for 60% off. There's no flame or fuel — just plug it into a USB charger to refuel it." — Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor Save $10 with Prime $7 at Amazon

Amazon Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Deep Moisturizing Conditioner $34 $60 Save $26 "I've been seeing a distressing amount of hair in my shower drain lately, so I'm going to give this anti-thinning Pura D'Or shampoo and conditioner set a whirl while it's almost half off. I feel like these things are hit-and-miss, but the discount has overcome my skepticism! There are no sulfates and it's packed with natural ingredients, so what have I got to lose? (Hopefully, not more hair.)"



— Saundra Latham, Commerce Editor $34 at Amazon

Amazon Newward Stainless Steel Wine Bottle Cooler Stick $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime "A friend had one of these amazingly handy cooler sticks over the summer and now I not only need to have one but — especially at this $10 price — buy them as gifts for every white wine and rosé drinker I know." — Jennifer Romolini, Senior Beauty Editor Save $3 with Prime $10 at Amazon