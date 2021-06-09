11 of the best finds in Best Buy's sale on outdoor and patio must-haves

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Revamp your outdoor space with Bed Bath & Beyond's huge outdoor sale (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

If you're reading this, the chances are high that your patio is due for an upgrade. Whether you're after an Extreme Home Makeover: Patio Edition type of haul or you would be happy with a single throw pillow and citronella candle, Bed Bath & Beyond's latest sale might be a good place to start.

The retailer has hundreds of outdoor items on sale right now, including furniture and entertaining accessories. If you're looking for a patio refresh that won't break the bank, you'll find plenty of deals from top brands like Destination Summer and W Home.

To get everything you need for a stylish outdoor space, scroll below to shop the best Bed Bath & Beyond deals that are on right now.

Destination Summer Round Wicker Patio Side Table in Black (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Whether on the patio or by the pool, the round wicker side table from Destination Summer will bring style to any outdoor space. Measuring just over 18" in height, the side table is crafted from a durable steel frame and a glass top.

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $38 (originally $45)

Bee & Willow Home Nantucket Wicker Stacking Chair in Sage (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Everyone will be asking where you got your patio chairs from with these stylish Bee & Willow wicker chairs. Available in sage and blue, the stacking chairs feature a weather-resistant finish for outdoor use. "I have been looking for a bistro style chair set for my patio, but the only ones I can find are $150-300 per chair," writes one user. "I jumped on this opportunity [...] and am super impressed with the quality, comfort, and style factor. Grab these while you can!"

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $85 (originally $100)

Kelsyus Original Canopy Chair in Purist Blue (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Whether you're headed to the campground or the soccer field, the lightweight Kelsyus Original Canopy Chair is the way to go for transportable comfort. Easy to set up, the canopy provides SPF 50+ sun protection so you can stay outside for longer.

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $127 (originally $170)

Bee & Willow Home Elmridge 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Be the envy of your neighbours with this stylish wicker bistro set from Bee & Willow Home. The bistro table and two stackable chairs are crafted from UV-protected all-weather wicker and heavy-duty galvanized steel to keep that 'just purchased' look.

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $519 (originally $610)

Destination Summer Stainless Steel 17-Inch Beverage Tub (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Keep the party going this summer with this double-walled stainless steel beverage tub from Destination Summer. The 17-inch tub is insulated to keep ice frozen and has plenty of room for all of your favourite beverages. "When I bought this, I was afraid it would not hold enough bottles of wine, but I probably had ten bottles in at one point, and it was never too full," writes one shopper. "It did not sweat at all, which was the biggest reason I purchased this. I didn't dump it the night of the party, and the next morning, a lot of the ice had not melted and still....no sweat. I am going to go buy another one for larger parties and the ice bucket too!"

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $94 (originally $125)

Destination Summer Zero Gravity Chair in Gray (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Designed for ultimate outdoor relaxation, this zero gravity chair from Destination Summer features an adjustable padded headrest and ergonomic armrests for sun-soaked me-time.

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, starting from $60 (originally $70-$115)

W Home 9-Foot Striped Cabana Umbrella in Black/White Stripe (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Stay out of the sun in style with W Home's striped cabana umbrella. The nine-foot striped umbrella is made from rust-resistant aluminum and UV-resistant polyester for enhanced sun protection.

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $100 (originally $125)

Bell + Howell Disk Light Solar Powered Lights in Stainless Steel (Set of 4) (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Light up your outdoor walkways with these innovative Bell + Howell Disk Light Solar Powered Lights. The cordless ground lights provide ten hours of illumination and come equipped with a timer and built-in sensor. "I have a fairly long curvy driveway and have tried many outdoor 'stick in' solar lights. The problem with all that I've tried is that they wind up leaning in different directions and look really cheap," writes one shopper. "I like these a lot because I can push them flush with the lawn just inside my Belgian blocks, and they light up the border of the driveway."

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $25 (originally $33)

Barrington Folding Wicker Bistro Table in Brown (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Save $15 on this highly-rated folding wicker bistro table from Destination Summer. Measuring 27" by 29", the all-weather wicker table brings functionality and style to any outdoor setting.

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $77 (originally $90)

Vintage Embossed 1.95-Gallon Beverage Dispenser in Green (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Serve up drinks in style with the 1.95-gallon beverage dispenser. Made from ultra-durable plastic, the lidded dispenser is the perfect addition to any indoor or outdoor gathering. "Very pretty, functional, and allows boiling water to be inside to make ice tea," writes one shopper. "We really like it a lot."

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $38 (originally $50)

W Home Raffia Palm Leaf Indoor/Outdoor Square Thow Pillow (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

Bring the feel of the tropics to your own backyard with this outdoor-rated raffia pillow. "Love this pillow," writes one shopper. "The detail stitching is very well done, and the overall quality is great. I bought two!"

SHOP IT: Bed Bath & Beyond, $26 (originally $35)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!