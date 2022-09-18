It's peak wasp season: Protect your picnic with this 'phenomenal' wasp trapper (Photo via Getty)

If this year's wasp season seems to be dragging on, it's because it is. While wasps can be found throughout the warmer months, they tend to be most active from late summer to early fall as they prepare for winter.

September is particularly brutal for wasps as the insects are simultaneously trying to mate, provide for the hive's larvae and ready themselves for hibernation — a perfect storm for aggressive behaviour.

If peak wasp season is putting a damper on your end-of-summer activities, Amazon Canada's RocksOnly Wasp Trap may be worth checking out. Dubbed a "phenomenal" insect trap by shoppers, read on to discover why hundreds of shoppers give it their five-star seal of approval.

The details

These reusable wasp traps are made from durable plastic and come with wire hangers to hang in your garden, shed, or patio.

Similar to other traps, the RocksOnly Wasp Traps use a sugary substance like honey, beer, or sugar water to lure in wasps. However, unlike other bug traps, the RocksOnly device features a small blue solar-powered light to attract bugs at night.

In addition to wasps, the traps can help keep fruit flies, gnats, bees, hornets, and other insects at bay.

'I've probably trapped 100+ wasps'

The RocksOnly Wasp Trap comes backed by nearly 1,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.5 stars.

The traps are "phenomenal," writes one shopper. Bugs were "swarming my hummingbird feeder," and after putting the traps out for a day, they were "stunned" by how many bees and wasps it caught. It's "incredible," they say.

"I've probably trapped 100+ wasps" in the hanging trap, writes another reviewer. "I really love it."

While some shoppers call the RocksOnly traps "incredible" and valuable, others say they do little to keep the wasps inside trapped.

"They fly in and fly right back out," according to one reviewer. It "just feeds the wasps."

The verdict

The RocksOnly Hanging Wasp Trap has become a go-to weapon against pesky wasps and flying insects for Amazon shoppers. With an average rating of 4.5 stars, reviewers say the reusable trap is "phenomenal" at keeping wasps at bay. However, some reviewers note that the holes are too large to trap the wasps inside, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

