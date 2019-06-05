Outfit Inspo To Style Your World Cup Shirt, However You'll Be Watching

The Women's World Cup is almost here, folks, and with a heatwave imminent and the sweet sound of cold cans being cracked open, we're beyond thrilled for a long, hot summer of watching women from 24 countries tear up the pitch in the hopes of being 2019's champions. The England team, led by captain Steph Houghton, are actually in with a shot of taking the title, so while we followed Gareth Southgate's boys with pride last summer, we're excited to get behind a team that might just bring it all the way home.
Whether it's England you're backing (get ready to have "Vindaloo" playing on repeat), our hotly-anticipated American cousins (who bagged their third title win in Canada four years ago), Japan (who could be this year's dark horses), or France (who will be looking to secure a win on home soil), it's shaping up to be an exquisite summer of football.
For the first time, the kits were designed specifically for the women's teams and about bloody time too: this is just one of the many inequalities female players face, as highlighted by the BBC's Footballer of the Year 2019 Ada Hegerberg, who is boycotting the tournament in protest.
Thankfully, though, the shirt designs are so good that we're spoiled for choice. England's rouge away kit features a crushed botanical fade, France's is a sublime monochrome polkadot print, and while Nigeria's cult tangy lime green number may be a World Cup 2018 recreation, when it's that good, who cares?
Wherever you're watching, from nervously gripping your pint at the pub, to throwing a summer BBQ viewing party, or heading to one of the live games at the Parc des Princes in Paris, an electric summer is on our doorstep - here's to the beautiful game.
Watching... At home
Elnaz wears adidas Scotland WWC 2019 Home Shirt, available at JD Sports; Collusion x005 Straight Leg Jeans in Bleach, available at ASOS.
Louise wears adidas Scotland WWC 2019 Away Shirt, available at JD Sports; Topshop Apple Green Suit, available at Topshop; Topshop Pink Mules, available at Topshop.
Watching... At a BBQ
Louise wears Nike England 2019 Stadium Home Shirt, available at Nike; Gucci Layered Pearl Necklace with Strawberry, available at Gucci; Gucci Wool Beret with GG Patch, available at Gucci, ASOS Design Chunky Flat Sandals in Black Patent Croc, available at ASOS; Dress, stylist's own.
Elnaz wears Nike England 2019 Stadium Away Shirt, available at Nike; Gucci Jacket and Trousers, alternatives available at Gucci.
Stella McCartney Transparent Logo Print PVC Tote Bag, available at Browns.
Watching... At the pub
Louise wears Nike Netherlands 2019 Stadium Home Shirt, available at Nike; Rains Hooded Coat, available at Rains; Ganni Shiloh Pastel Tie-Dye Cotton Denim Skirt, available at Matches Fashion; Milk Tooth Flower Earrings, available at Milk Tooth.
Elnaz wears Nike Nigeria 2019 Stadium Away Shirt, available at Nike; Marques'Almeida Lace-Insert Cotton Dress, available at Matches Fashion.
Watching... At a stadium
Louise wears Nike France 2019 Vapor Match Away Shirt, available at Nike; Collusion x005 Straight Leg Jeans in Bleach, available at ASOS; Grenson Bridget Boots, available at Grenson; Gu_De Transparent Black Water Leather PVC Bag, available at Browns; belt and coat, vintage.
Elnaz wears Nike Brazil 2019 Stadium Home Shirt, available at Nike; Topshop White Parallel Wide Leg Jeans, available at Topshop; Fendi Yellow Nubuck Booties, available at Fendi.
