Outfit Inspo To Style Your World Cup Shirt, However You'll Be Watching

The Women's World Cup is almost here, folks, and with a heatwave imminent and the sweet sound of cold cans being cracked open, we're beyond thrilled for a long, hot summer of watching women from 24 countries tear up the pitch in the hopes of being 2019's champions. The England team, led by captain Steph Houghton, are actually in with a shot of taking the title, so while we followed Gareth Southgate's boys with pride last summer, we're excited to get behind a team that might just bring it all the way home.

Whether it's England you're backing (get ready to have "Vindaloo" playing on repeat), our hotly-anticipated American cousins (who bagged their third title win in Canada four years ago), Japan (who could be this year's dark horses), or France (who will be looking to secure a win on home soil), it's shaping up to be an exquisite summer of football.

For the first time, the kits were designed specifically for the women's teams and about bloody time too: this is just one of the many inequalities female players face, as highlighted by the BBC's Footballer of the Year 2019 Ada Hegerberg, who is boycotting the tournament in protest.

Thankfully, though, the shirt designs are so good that we're spoiled for choice. England's rouge away kit features a crushed botanical fade, France's is a sublime monochrome polkadot print, and while Nigeria's cult tangy lime green number may be a World Cup 2018 recreation, when it's that good, who cares?

Wherever you're watching, from nervously gripping your pint at the pub, to throwing a summer BBQ viewing party, or heading to one of the live games at the Parc des Princes in Paris, an electric summer is on our doorstep - here's to the beautiful game.

Watching... At home

Elnaz wears adidas Scotland WWC 2019 Home Shirt, available at JD Sports; Collusion x005 Straight Leg Jeans in Bleach, available at ASOS.

Louise wears adidas Scotland WWC 2019 Away Shirt, available at JD Sports; Topshop Apple Green Suit, available at Topshop; Topshop Pink Mules, available at Topshop.

Watching... At a BBQ