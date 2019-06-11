Season 5 of 'Outlander 'Will Continue to Stray from the Books

From Town & Country

Outlander fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief. The finale of season four aired in January on Starz, but the show has already been confirmed for two additional seasons.

Here's what we know so far about season five:

In October of 2018, Starz officially confirmed that Outlander will be back for at least two more seasons.

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement in May of 2018.

And at New York Comic Con in October on 2018, showrunner Ronald Moore confirmed that additional seasons have been approved. "That is a fact," he said, when asked about seasons five and six.

Season five will be based on the fifth book in Gabaldon's series: The Fiery Cross.

“In Season Four, Jamie and Claire’s decision to remain in the New World changes the course of their life together. After being struck by the beauty of the North Carolina wilderness – untamed and uncultivated – they choose to call it home: Fraser’s Ridge." executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement.

"However, what is a ‘dream’ for some is a ‘nightmare’ for others. Being at the center of the birth of America is often a bloody and violent and heartbreaking matter. Now, in Season Five, Jamie and Claire’s duty is not only to their loved ones, but to the community of settlers forming part of the ever-increasing Clan Fraser."

There's also a chance they'll deviate from the one book per season model.



“Every year we approach it fresh,” Moore told EW in March of last year. “Should we keep it a book a season? We’ve done that up until now. But we’ve talked about splitting books, and we’ve talked about combining them. We want to be free in the writers’ room to pick and choose and do what feels most comfortable that year.”

And the story will continue to stray, at least in part, from the books. Murtagh, a character who was killed off in the book series will continue to play a role on-screen. And as always, there's more in Diana Gabaldon's story than there is time to cram in to a 12-episode season.

"What we realized after keeping [Murtagh] alive is, it does affect a lot of the story going forward," producer Matthew Roberts told Parade.

"At the end of four, when he’s still alive and he’s a regulator and he’s being hunted, it shades how we tell the story in season five, and I will say that it definitely is a part of season five."

There's a furry new member of the cast!

In May, the official Outlander Twitter account revealed a new member of the Fraser clan: a cat named Adso. Get all the detail on the kitten here.

Production has officially started on season five.

In early April, Caitriona Balfe posted a sneak peek of the first episode of the season, albeit a spoiler-free one, on her Instagram account.

This isn't the first time she's shared a behind-the-scenes look at the season. In March, she shared a video from set.

"And so it begins....... Season 5 (yep that’s 1, 2, 3, 4..FIVE 🙀 ) prep time !!!!" she wrote in the caption. "Excuse the shrill shouting but I was very very excited to catch @jongarysteele on the incredible new set he and his team of genius artisans have built !!! Get READY!!"

Balfe's costar Sam Heughan has also recently posted about the upcoming season on his social media accounts.

"Getting ready for season 5!!!!! Excited to be working with this talented family again. I’m so lucky! 😊" he wrote, alongside a picture of several key players for the series, including showrunner Ron Moore.

Previously, executive producer Maril Davis revealed that the writers have been working on season five

"We're already back in the writers' room. The writers are actually working not as we speak, hopefully they're on the weekend. But we are already working on season five," she said at New York Comic Con in October of 2018.

As always, the story of the Frasers has ties to history.

"Last season was the bridge between our old world and this new world, and now that we're settled in, there's a lot of events ramping up," explained actress Caitriona Balfe. "You know, history has a way of pulling the Frasers into it."