Outlander Sneak Peek: Here's Your First Look at Brianna and Jamie's Emotional Introduction

From Town & Country

If you aren't all caught up on this season of Outlander, proceed with caution. There are multiple spoilers ahead!

It's a moment Outlander fans have been waiting years to see on screen; Brianna is finally going to meet her father, Jamie, and the highly anticipated introduction is going to happen on Sunday.

Starz has been teasing the scene on Twitter in new, sneak peeks of this week's episode, titled "The Birds and the Bees."

The clip starts with Lizzie telling Brianna that she needs to rest. Brianna, having none of it, tells her, "Time is not on my side, Lizzie. I need to find my mother."

The footage then cuts to Jamie and Claire on horseback. He says to her, "We haven't had much luck changing history in the past, Claire."

And finally, it shows Jamie turning around and saying, "Have you a message for me, Lass?" While we don't see Brianna in that last shot, anyone who has read the book knows who he's talking to there.

All the footage is spliced together with excited messages from fans on Twitter. "I'm so ready for the Bree-Jamie-Claire reunion I'm practically shaking," reads one.

"I'm dying because I can't wait until Brianna meets Jamie," reads another.

Watch the full clip here:

It's a meeting two centuries in the making. Don't miss this Sunday's #Outlander only on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/iNW5BbcX1x - Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 27, 2018







Actor Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie on the show, seems particularly excited about the upcoming episode.

He posted a preview on Twitter and Instagram along with the caption, "So excited for you to see this one...."





He also teased, "Spoiler-Bree meets a guy called Jammy. Sticky situation."

Outlander airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Starz. If you need to catch up, previous episodes are available at the link below:





('You Might Also Like',)



