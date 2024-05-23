Outnumbered to return for Christmas special - and the kids look so grown up!

BBC has confirmed that their hit show Outnumbered will return for a Christmas special in 2024! Written by the show’s creators, the story will follow Pete and Sue as they attempt to keep their now-grown-up family in check.

The official synopsis reads: “It will follow the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.

“In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”

The show will see the original cast reprise their roles, with Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner returning as parents Pete and Sue, while Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez will return as their trio of children, Jake, Ben and Karen.

Outnumbered is back for 2024

Speaking about the show’s return, Hugh said: “I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.” Claire added: “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

The director BBC Comedy opened up about the show’s return, calling it a “crown jewel”. He said: “We're so grateful to Guy, Andy, Hat Trick, and the cast for dusting it off and putting it back on display”.

Karen, Jake and Ben are all grown up!

Executive producer Jimmy Mulville added: “Who doesn’t want to know what happened to the Brockmans, our favourite television family, since we last saw them? Well we can find out when Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkins’ ground-breaking comedy returns in a one-off special this Christmas. It’s unmissable!

The show previously ran from 2007 to 2014, and returned for a Christmas special in 2016. We can’t wait to see where everyone is at eight years later!

Hugh Dennis, Tyger Drew Honey, Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roache and Claire Skinner of Outnumbered back in 2012 (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

The show even led to a romance for Hugh and Claire, who got together in 2017. It is believed that the pair are still a couple, but they keep their relationship very private.

Taking to X/Twitter to share their delight in the news, one fan wrote: “Finally!! Love this show can’t wait!!” Another person added: “So excited for this! I absolutely loved Outnumbered when I was younger.” A third fan posted: “CHRISTMAS IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD!! Call the midwife, Gavin and Stacey, outnumbered, Eastenders!”