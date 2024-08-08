This Outstanding Distillery Just Dropped a Tequila That’s Stronger Than Your Average Blanco

In America, tequila must be bottled at a minimum of 80 proof, and that’s where you’ll find most of the best-known brands. That’s just fine, but it does mean the spirit has been diluted quite a bit before bottling. There are a growing number of brands, however, releasing higher-proof expressions, or what they call “still strength” tequila, and the latest comes from the highly regarded El Tequileño.

Legally, tequila cannot be bottled at more than 110 proof, or 55 percent ABV, if it’s going to be sold to consumers. The term “still strength” refers to tequila that is bottled at the proof it comes off the still, and not just a higher proof tequila that has still been diluted with water before bottling. That means the tequila is going to be much higher than the minimum 80 proof, often ranging between 100 and the maximum 110, depending on the distillery and production methods. This is still a pretty small category in the U.S., with less than 20 expressions available here so far from brands like Santo, Fortaleza, Codigo 1530, and El Luchador.

In the case of the new El Tequileño Still Strength, the tequila is bottled at a solid 100 proof, or 50 percent ABV (think bottled-in-bond whiskey strength). This joins the already expansive lineup from this storied tequila brand which was founded in 1959 by Don Jorge Salles Cuervo and is now overseen by third-generation master distiller Jorge Antonio “Tony” Salles. The tequila is made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave, as required by law, that is grown in the Los Altos de Jalisco region. According to El Tequileño, all of its tequila is additive free, a claim that has been verified by the website Tequila Matchmaker (one of the only outside sources to do so, for what it’s worth).

According to the brand, this blanco expression is bottled straight from the still without any dilution. “The release of this new liquid signifies an exciting step forward for our company and the industry,” said Steffin Oghene, El Tequileño VP of international sales, in a statement. “As tequila’s popularity soars, there is a growing demand for innovative expressions that push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of agave spirits.” At 100 proof, this is certainly much stronger than your average bottle of Patron or Espolon, but it’s not too boozy to sip neat or use in a cocktail. The higher proof adds some heat to the palate, but doesn’t overwhelm the notes of cooked agave, citrus, pepper, vanilla, and roasted nuts, culminating in a warming finish on the back of your throat. Trying using it in a Margarita to see how it cuts through other components like tart citrus or sweet agave syrup.

El Tequileño Still Strength is just rolling out this month (SRP $65), so it may be difficult to find from online retailers at the moment. But check your local liquor store, and visit websites like ReserveBar to purchase some of the other expressions from the brand.

