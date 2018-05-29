Over half of pensioners want to try extreme hobby

From Country Living

When it comes to extreme hobbies, such as sky diving, car racing and bungee jumping, you might assume that they are solely designated for the young and fearless.

But according to new research by supermarket Aldi this couldn’t be further from the truth…

It turns out that 53% of pensioners have a desire to try out more extreme activities with 20% wanting to fly a plane, 14% looking to go scuba diving and 9% desperate to try jet skiing or hang gliding.

Millennials, on the other hand, would rather take part in more sedate, traditional hobbies, according to the research, which was carried out to coincide with Aldi’s latest Specialbuys advert, that celebrates the nation’s have-a-go heroes.

The survey found the younger generation want to try out gardening (25%), crafting (17%) and caravanning (15%). Baking is the top hobby for millennials with 49% getting involved with this, perhaps thanks to shows like The Great British Bake Off. Sewing (20%) and fishing (17%) were also among the favourites.

It was also revealed that 88% of Brits believe cost is one of the main obstacles in trying out new hobbies, while over half of Brits want a new hobby as a way of spending ‘me-time’. Find out the UK's favourite hobbies in the list below...

The UK’s top 10 hobbies

1. Gardening

2. Baking

3. Swimming

4. Hiking/walking

5. DIY

6. Gym-based sports (weights, yoga, pilates, etc)

7. Camping

8. Growing vegetables

9. Drawing/painting

10. Cycling

The UK’s top 10 extreme pursuits

1. Jet skiing

2. Flying a plane

3. Car racing

4. Segway riding

5. Sky diving

6. Scuba diving

7. Skiing

8. Water skiing

9. Horse riding

10. Bungee jumping

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “Our Specialbuys offering is what makes Aldi so unique, and with two thirds of the nation desperate to take up a new hobby, we are excited to be able to help our shoppers in a quest to becoming a ‘Specialbuy-er’.

“We found that over 56% of people think cost is a huge factor when deciding to take up a new hobby, however with our Specialbuys offering every Thursday and Sunday, our customers can always find exciting and affordable products to discover on our shelves. We are proud to be able to make every day an amazing day, for our customers.”

