We overanalysed Meghan Markle's Canada outfits and this is what we found out

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - FEBRUARY 15: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Karwai Tang)

This week the Duke and Duchess have been participating in events across British Columbia, to commemorate one year until the winter Invictus Games 2025, which will take place across the neighbouring areas of Whistler and Vancouver in Canada.

Naturally, Meghan Markle put on a wondrous display of street style fashion and formal attire, with every outfit proving she's a timeless but modern sartorial muse, who always wears fashion-forward silhouettes, yet commits to wearing pieces that withstand the test of the rapidly evolving trend cycles.

From the ski slopes to restaurants for date night, the stylish royal's wardrobe has delivered a masterclass in effortless elegance, cleverly combining designer pieces with everyday basics to ensure her minimalistic looks remain modish, elegant and anything but boring.

Off-The-Shoulder Elegance

Meghan stunned in a khaki fitted gown from Greta Constanine (ETHAN CAIRNS)

Off-the-shoulder necklines are her speciality for sophisticated events, so it's no surprise the Duchess sported this feminine and elegant silhouette for a soirée in Squamish. She stunned in the ‘Oseph’ gown from Greta Constantine, respectfully wearing a Canadian brand for the event. The floor-skimming dress featured a one-shoulder asymmetrical neckline and flattering ruching at the waist that effortlessly falls into a figure-hugging skirt.

Preppy Perfection

Meghan visitng the Mount Currie Community Center (sussex.com)

It's giving elevated country bumpkin and we're obsessed. Proving her versatility in the fashion department, Meghan nailed the preppy look in a blue and white striped shirt tucked into blue skinny jeans and finished off with brown quilted boots. Her boots gave the refined look an air of relaxation.

The Camel Cape and Glove Combo

Meghan looked chic in a camel coat (Getty)

Every sophisticated fashion girlie has a neutral cape in their coat closet (Sienna Miller recently wore a stunning chocolate brown Madga Butrym piece). Meghan paired hers with black skinny jeans, flat boots and khaki suede gloves from Max Mara. The addition of the luxurious designer gloves gave the look that slice of Meghan je ne sais quoi.

Old Money Elegance

Fashion fanatics will know that Loro Piana is the ultimate brand that combines 'old money' with 'quiet luxury. On Valentine's Day, Meghan went to a restaurant for dinner with Harry wearing the stunning Loreen Reversible Cashmere Coat in a Pear Red and Spiced Orange colourway - the same coat she wore in 2021. Though red is a major colour in the fashion sphere right now, Meghan's deep and decadent hue gave the trend an elegant and sophisticated upgrade.

High-Low Off-Duty

Meghan schooled us in taking a leisurely walk and turning it into a fashion runway. She proved the power of investment pieces, combining her reversible Hermès bomber jacket with affordable black skinny jeans and walking boots, demonstrating how designer items can elevate an outfit. The pièce de résistance? Her black quilted Bottega Veneta phone case. Stealth Wealth at its finest.

The Cool-Girl Coat

The duchess also stepped out wearing a 60s mod-inspired coat from coastal California-based brand Doen. In 2023 the label became the It-girl go-to of the summer. Fashionistas from Selena Gomez to Kylie Jenner proudly flaunted their ethereal floral frocks from the brand on social media. Though Doen became popular for their summer dresses, Meghan opted for a stunning coat from the cult-adored brand that embodied her signature dress code. She followed a reputable and fashion-forward brand, yet didn't cave in to following a trend.

Ski Chic

Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp (Getty Images)

On the first day of her outing, Meghan stunned in a snow-approved look that proved her style agenda is versatile and always on trend. She paired a white cashmere jumper with skinny trousers from the same colour palette, a Ralph Lauren quilted jacket and snow boots with a faux fur trim from Sorel. Wearing all-white has been a major fashion trend this winter season, yet wearing an outfit as such has always been on Meghan's style agenda.

Plus, she wears a similar (if not the exact same) off the ice for other duties, proving that her style is suitable for any kind of occasion.