Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Approach to Health: 'I Try to Be Kind to My Body'

Padma Lakshmi knows the secret to a healthy body and soul begins with self-love.

While speaking to US Weekly for the publication's latest issue, the former Top Chef host, 53, revealed her approach to health.

"I don't deprive myself, nor do I try to pig out too much," said Lakshmi. "I also try to be kind to my body and compare myself to myself, not other people."

Padma Lakshmi/instagram Padma Lakshmi shares a selfie on Instagram

Noting that she also loves to work out as much as possible, she added, "I love to lift weights, box and jump rope [and do] a lot of ab work."

Earlier this month, PEOPLE asked Lakshmi if she's noticed any changes in herself or her appetite since leaving Top Chef after 17 years and 19 seasons.

"I'm more relaxed. I'm less tired," the Taste the Nation host told PEOPLE at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 11.

Gregg DeGuire/Variety Padma Lakshmi at the 2024 Gold Gala

"I've only been off one season, but I spent a year testing recipes for my new cookbook," continued Lakshmi. "We're going to shoot it when we go back to New York. So I feel like it really hasn't changed, but hopefully now that I've put those recipes to bed it will."

In June 2023, Lakshmi told PEOPLE that it would often take her 10 weeks to get back to her normal weight after filming Top Chef.

“I'm usually anywhere from a size four to a size six normally, but I can get up to a size 10 after Top Chef,” she revealed to PEOPLE.

Lakshmi credited boxing as one of her top workout secrets.

Padma Lakshmi/instagram Padma Lakshmi poses in the sand

“I've been boxing for over 20 years on and off when my joints permit. I love boxing. I mean, as much as boxing has helped me physically, it's done way more for me mentally," shared Lakshmi.

"And I highly recommend it for anyone who's looking to feel more grounded, more focused and more in their body, as well as have more clarity," she added.



