Pakistan's health ministry confirms a case of mpox but more tests are being done for its variant

Riaz Khan
·2 min read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s health ministry said Friday it has identified a case of mpox, but sequencing is being done to determine whether it is a new variant, days after the World Health Organization declared the spread of mpox a global health emergency.

The case, in a man who had recently returned from a Middle Eastern country, is the first in Pakistan this year but the nature of the variant was yet to be determined. The first case was reported on Thursday by authorities in Sweden.

The ministry in a statement said the man was from Mardan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

It said the ministry has directed officials at border crossing points and airports to ensure strict surveillance and collect samples for medical tests if they see symptoms of the disease in any passenger returning from abroad.

It was unclear which Middle Eastern country the man had visited, and no cases of the new variant have yet been reported in that region. The United Arab Emirates, however, has had 16 confirmed cases of mpox since 2022, according to the WHO. The UAE is particularly affected by transnational outbreaks given its role as a hub connecting East and West with its long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad.

On Wednesday, the WHO said there have been more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths in Africa this year, which already exceed last year’s figures. More than 96% of all cases and deaths have been in Congo.

The director of public health for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Irshad Roghani, said the person infected with mpox in Pakistan has mild symptoms. “Contact tracing of the affected person has been started and samples of more people are being obtained,” he told The Associated Press.

Roghani said that since 2022, 300 people have been tested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, of whom two tested positive last year. This is the first case detected this year.

——

This story has been corrected to say that the health ministry says the sequencing of the case is still being done and it is not yet confirmed as the new variant.

Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Pancreatic cancer cells ‘starved’ by novel treatment and keto diet – study

    Only around 5% of people with the disease survive for a decade after diagnosis.

  • JD Vance Suggests Caring About Abortion Rights Isn’t ‘Normal’

    Sen. JD Vance, who has been dragged for his controversial comments about women ever since Donald Trump selected him as his running mate, added to the list Wednesday by suggesting that it isn’t “normal” for women to care about abortion rights.In a post-Roe v. Wade country where Republican lawmakers have restricted that right for millions of women in dozens of states, Vance didn’t seem to understand why that might be a key issue in the upcoming election when asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham.“

  • What is mpox and how is it spread?

    Mpox, which used to be called monkeypox, is declared a global public health emergency.

  • “Saturday Night Live” Alum Victoria Jackson, 65, Says Her Cancer Is Inoperable: 'I've Had a Fantastic Life'

    The actress, who appeared on the sketch comedy series from 1986 to 1992, estimates she has roughly three years to live

  • Samantha Harris Reveals Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Fight On'

    "I never thought I would have to share this...again," the former 'Dancing With the Stars' cohost said

  • Health Matters: ‘Symptom triggered' testing can pick up early stages of aggressive ovarian cancer

    New research is highlighting the importance of knowing when symptoms could indicate ovarian cancer. U.K. researchers found urgently testing for ovarian cancer after noticing the symptoms helped patients get earlier diagnoses and referral for treatment, ultimately leading to longer and better-quality survival. Lexy Benedict has this story and more in Health Matters for Aug. 14, 2024.

  • Texas woman who fled state for abortion makes case for Harris campaign

    STORY: "We gave her the name Chloe...Sorry. It's the name that we had in mind for her from the beginning. And, you know, we, there’s nothing more that we wanted than to bring her home."Kate Cox was forced to flee her home state of Texas for an emergency abortion last year.Her case, which became a legal challenge that reached the Texas supreme court, grabbed national headlines.Now, the 32-year-old is set to appear at the Democratic National Convention supporting candidate Kamala Harris, and says she will vote in the November 5 election like her life depends on it.Her struggles began when the mother-of-two was pregnant with her third child last August, and tests revealed the baby had a life-threatening genetic condition."With each ultrasound, the news became more and more devastating and we received, when I was 18 weeks, a full Trisomy 18 diagnosis.”Trisomy 18 is marked by severe cognitive disability and problems impacting nearly every organ system of the body. Cox’s doctor and gynecologist Dr. Damla Karsan said these births are often met with end-of-life care.“The standard of care for these babies, when they're born, is comfort care to allow them to pass peacefully, or hospice care, as a lot of people know it. And so, really, the standard for us has been to offer those patients termination, because pregnancy carries risks.”Giving birth would’ve also jeopardized Cox’s own health, possibly impacting her ability to have another child.In December, Cox tried to obtain an abortion as a medical exemption under Texas law that prohibits most terminations.A district court judge first ruled in her favor.But after Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition, the state's Supreme Court overturned the decision.Paxton did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.As Cox’s case moved through the district court, the anti-abortion lobby Texas Alliance for Life issued a statement, saying: “It is heartbreaking to hear of any family facing a tragic diagnosis for their unborn child. At the same time, Texas Alliance for Life does not support taking the life of an unborn child because of a life-limiting or fatal diagnosis.”Cox and her husband Justin made a challenging trip to New Mexico for the abortion, during which time Cox developed an infection requiring medical treatment as well. The couple underscored the emotional toll of the state interfering with the family’s medical crisis.“It was very, very, very hurtful because of what I've been through, and there was no outcome of the pregnancy where I was going to be bringing home a baby. And as parents, we made the best decision for our family, for my health, for a future pregnancy. We didn't want to watch our baby suffer.""Fair amount of anger, from me, at least... That’s not how things should go. We live here in Texas, this is where our family is, this is where we’re from, we should be able to get the health care that we need here, in the state."Cox's legal fight for an abortion in Texas threw her into the political spotlight two years after the U.S. Supreme Court scrapped the nationwide right to the procedure. Democrats hope to galvanize left-leaning and independent voters around the issue, as Vice President Harris faces Republican rival Donald Trump in the presidential election.Cox, seen here in Harris campaign photos at a June event for President Joe Biden, says she is supporting the vice president partly for her daughter's future."I do what I can, you know, to support because this is such an important election. This is such an important time. And, you know, I will cast my ballot like my life depends on it because it does."Despite their painful ordeal in Texas, the Coxes say they don't want to leave their home. "We're not going anywhere. We love the state of Texas. We don't agree with the direction that's going right now. But we plan to hopefully make some changes."Cox is now five months pregnant with a healthy baby boy. She says she's grateful, because it may not have been possible - had she not found a way to access abortion care.

  • What is mewing? Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, and more celebs turn to jawline exercise

    Mewing is the viral jawline exercise done by Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, and Tom Cruise. Dr. Mandeep Johal joins us to explain this tongue workout's surprising benefits, demonstrate how it works, and reveal how often you need to practice to see results!

  • 4 Myths About Hormones That Way Too Many People Still Believe, According To A Doctor

    "Testosterone is the most abundantly produced hormone in women, surpassing estrogen levels by three to four times."

  • A Big Announcement Thursday Could Mean Big Things For Seniors — And The Election

    Biden and Harris will appear together. Expect news that will tell us a lot about one of the administration’s most important policy achievements.

  • Health Matters: Listeria outbreak in some plant-based milks began in 2023, PHAC reveals

    The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says it was only after multiple Listeria cases emerged in Ontario in June that it recognized a broader outbreak that had started back in August 2023. Joe Scarpelli has what you need to know and more in Health Matters for Aug. 15, 2024.

  • Whitehorse mother and daughter say they're on the hook for hotel bills after medical escort denied

    Andrea Logan says she didn't anticipate that soon after being medevaced to from Whitehorse to Vancouver, she would also have to set up a fundraiser to cover hotel costs for her mother to join her. Logan and her mother say they're now on the hook for thousands of dollars in unexpected expenses. "There needs to be a better explanation because it's such a whirlwind of, 'You need to go home and get your stuff right now,'" Logan said. Logan told CBC she can't walk well, and wanted her mother to come

  • Ryan Reynolds on his 'complicated' relationship with his dad, how it's changed him

    Parkinson's is a neurological disease that worsens over time, affecting 1 million people in the U.S. – including Ryan Reynolds' father.

  • Inside Trisha Goddard's terminal cancer diagnosis and how she's 'juggling' medication to host GMB

    Here's all you need to know about Trisha Goddard's terminal cancer diagnosis and how she's "juggling" her medication to manage her side effects while hosting Good Morning Britain…

  • WHO declares mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern

    The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday the mpox outbreak in Africa to be a public health emergency of international concern, citing its continued spread and detection in several countries of the region. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement to media after convening a meeting with the Emergency Committee under…

  • New Zealand homeless charity distributes sweets filled with potentially lethal methamphetamine

    The sweets were donated by a member of the public in what is thought to be an accident rather than a deliberate act.

  • United States remains last for life expectancy among English-speaking countries

    Americans continue to rank dead last in life expectancy among English-speaking countries, a new study finds.

  • Christina Aguilera Slams Criticisms About Her Body After Ozempic Rumors

    The pop star's slimmer appearance sparked speculation on social media that she's taking weight loss drugs.

  • How rampant was COVID during the Olympics?

    Athletes who tested positive had to follow certain protocols in order to compete.

  • Olympia council makes users of shrooms and other psychedelics the lowest police priority

    The City Council unanimously passed a resolution during its Aug. 13 meeting.