Paloma Wool Is All About the Senses for SS25

Paloma Wool presented its Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week this season, continuing to blend its sophisticated designs with a hint of sexiness. Favoring signature Paloma Wool silhouettes, SS25 evolves the brand offering through another immersive performance led by artist and collaborator Carlota Guerrero.

At the start of the show, the models began to walk towards an elevated podium, interacting with cameras that depict close-up shots displayed on screens. Cultivating an immersive experience alongside the catwalk, the performance takes inspiration from the "webcam girl universe," exploring the specifics of this type of online content.

Providing a sensory environment led by ASMR, the showcase fused the often one-dimensional world of clothing with performance art, offering a combination of delicate fabrics, soothing sounds and a one-of-a-kind experience.

Read on for Hypebae's review of Paloma Wool SS25.

SEE: The delicate collection of wrinkled and sheer fabrics was elevated by light layering and collaboration with jeweler Anna Santangelo, who created a line specifically for SS25. Each piece was hand-crafted at the designer's atelier, adding to the collection's one-of-a-kind approach, embracing imperfections and uniqueness.

TOUCH: Experimental textures and juxtaposing fabric combinations took center stage, celebrating the natural wrinkles of fabrics and their simplicity. A focus on minimal, elegant silhouettes allowed for a more distinct focus on texture, layering sheer fabrics over heavier versions, playing with fringing, embroidery and movement.

HEAR: The showcase was soundtracked by Guerrero's performance art, with models playing with the details on their clothes in front of hanging microphones, allowing for echoing sounds of buttons, clinking chains and pendants. The sounds are live-mixed and reproduced in the space, with musician Ana Roxanne performing live for the finale.

TASTE: Natural, wrinkled fabrics and sheer layers continue to reign supreme at Paloma Wool. Anything can be worn over trousers in SS25 and see-through tops are officially works of art.