Pandora's Black Friday Sale is still going strong — save 30% on bracelets, necklaces and more

Pandora's Black Friday sale is on now.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Week sales are officially underway, many shoppers are using the opportunity to save as the kickoff to their holiday shopping.

One brand worth checking out for the perfect Christmas gift for your mom, wife or daughter is Pandora. While the Danish jewelry company may be known for their customizable charm bracelets, Pandora's rings and and earrings have recently been spotted on celebrities like Kristen Stewart and Addison Rae.

To celebrate Black Friday, Pandora is offering shoppers the chance to save 30 per cent on jewelry now through Nov. 28 (some exclusions may apply).

We've gathered some of our favourite pieces from Pandora's Back Friday sale that we think are too good to pass up.

Pandora Sparkling Wishbone Stacking Ring Set

These stackable sterling silver rings with cubic zirconia stones add the right amount of sparkle to your day to day wardrobe.

$102 $145 at Pandora

Pandora Sparkling Row Eternity Ring

The Sparkling Row Eternity Ring includes man-made princess blue crystals that can be worn solo or with your other stackable favourites.

$81 $115 at Pandora

Pandora ME Link Chain Necklace

Wear the double link bracelet on its own, stack them or add charms for a look that’s uniquely you.

From $81 $115 at Pandora

Pandora Pavé Heart Hoop Earrings

These timeless pavé earrings are available in rose gold, gold and sterling silver plating.

$81 $115 at Pandora

Pandora Wavy Dark Blue Murano Glass Ocean Charm

This Murano glass charm adds depth, interest and a pop of colour to any bracelet.

$32 $45 at Pandora

Pandora Freshwater Cultured Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings

Aside from charms and silver jewelry, Pandora has a wide selection of delicate and timeless pieces that feature freshwater pearls.

$105 $150 at Pandora

Pandora Vintage Circle Collier Necklace

This elegant necklace is the perfect gift for anyone who loves vintage-inspired pieces.

Story continues

$123 $175 at Pandora

Pandora Gingerbread Man Dangle Charm

This festive charm is the perfect addition to any Christmas-lovers charm bracelet.

$39 $55 at Pandora

Pandora Lucky In Rose Vintage Stacking Ring Set

This statement-making stacking set features green cubic zirconia crystals.

$210 $300 at Pandora

Pandora Disney Cinderella Sparkling Carriage Charm

Pandora offers a wide variety of charms inspired by Disney classics, including this sparkling carriage charm.

$88 $125 at Pandora

Pandora Moments Snake Chain Slider Bracelet

If you're looking to build a charm bracelet, this sleek chain bracelet is the perfect base to show some personality.

$56 $80 at Pandora

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.