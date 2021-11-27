Pandora's Black Friday Sale is still going strong — save 30% on bracelets, necklaces and more
Looking for more Black Friday deals, gift guides and holiday tips? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Now that Black Friday and Cyber Week sales are officially underway, many shoppers are using the opportunity to save as the kickoff to their holiday shopping.
One brand worth checking out for the perfect Christmas gift for your mom, wife or daughter is Pandora. While the Danish jewelry company may be known for their customizable charm bracelets, Pandora's rings and and earrings have recently been spotted on celebrities like Kristen Stewart and Addison Rae.
To celebrate Black Friday, Pandora is offering shoppers the chance to save 30 per cent on jewelry now through Nov. 28 (some exclusions may apply).
We've gathered some of our favourite pieces from Pandora's Back Friday sale that we think are too good to pass up.
Sparkling Wishbone Stacking Ring Set
These stackable sterling silver rings with cubic zirconia stones add the right amount of sparkle to your day to day wardrobe.
Sparkling Row Eternity Ring
The Sparkling Row Eternity Ring includes man-made princess blue crystals that can be worn solo or with your other stackable favourites.
Pandora ME Link Chain Necklace
Wear the double link bracelet on its own, stack them or add charms for a look that’s uniquely you.
Pavé Heart Hoop Earrings
These timeless pavé earrings are available in rose gold, gold and sterling silver plating.
Wavy Dark Blue Murano Glass Ocean Charm
This Murano glass charm adds depth, interest and a pop of colour to any bracelet.
Freshwater Cultured Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings
Aside from charms and silver jewelry, Pandora has a wide selection of delicate and timeless pieces that feature freshwater pearls.
Vintage Circle Collier Necklace
This elegant necklace is the perfect gift for anyone who loves vintage-inspired pieces.
Gingerbread Man Dangle Charm
This festive charm is the perfect addition to any Christmas-lovers charm bracelet.
Lucky In Rose Vintage Stacking Ring Set
This statement-making stacking set features green cubic zirconia crystals.
Disney Cinderella Sparkling Carriage Charm
Pandora offers a wide variety of charms inspired by Disney classics, including this sparkling carriage charm.
Pandora Moments Snake Chain Slider Bracelet
If you're looking to build a charm bracelet, this sleek chain bracelet is the perfect base to show some personality.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.