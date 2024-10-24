Panerai Launches A Watch With A Unique Complication

Want more watch coverage? Get About Time, Esquire’s free newsletter devoted to the watch world, in your inbox every Sunday. Sign up here

The watch world loves an anniversary.

Any anniversary will do!

Milestones that wouldn’t pass as such in any other industry include anniversaries of watch partnerships, anniversaries of technical achievements within watchmaking, anniversaries of watch models, and the absolute classic – anniversaries of watch launches, but marked on odd-numbered years (17th, 37th, etc).

Today Panerai sets a high new-entry into this list of slippery celebrations by marking the 89th anniversary of the development of its first wrist watch prototype.

Its Radimor watch was released in 1936, but Panerai sets its prototype development day as October 24, 1935 – 89 years ago today.

Still, at least the Radiomir is a watch worth making a fuss about.

To briefly recap, the Radiomir is significant for a few reasons.

Its historical importance (it was developed for Italian military divers who required a reliable, legible, and water-resistant watch for underwater missions, and was so legit it was covered by the Military Secrets Act for many years).

Its innovative use of materials (its name comes from the original use of radiomir, a dangerous, radium-based luminescent paint that dates back to 1914).

And its distinctive design (cushion-shaped case, minimalist dial and oversized crown – traits that have become hallmarks of Panerai watches, and have contributed to their lasting popularity).

Panerai is marking today's anniversary by launching a version of the Radiomir with a perpetual calendar, the complication that displays and automatically adjusts the day, date and month, and also accounts for leap years.

(Panerai's first, first perpetual calendar was in its Luminor line, and came out in 2021.)

Panerai

The new Radiomir Perpetual Calendar GMT Goldtech displays all the above calendar functionality, and also has a GMT hand and a 24-hour sub-dial at 9 o'clock with small seconds, plus a day-night indicator.

As its name suggests, the 45mm automatic watch is housed in a case made from Goldtech, Panerai’s proprietary material which contains a higher percentage of copper and platinum than traditional gold alloys, giving the metal a deeper, redder colour than standard yellow or rose gold, and something the brand reserves for its higher-end and limited-edition models.

Another USP is the development of a function that allows the wearer to set the day, date, month and leap year via the crown. (Perpetual calendar watches tend to come with a separate tool to do this. Lose that and it's an expensive trip to the service centre.)

Over the years (89 of them!) the Radiomir has come to occupy a singular position in watches.

Originally a tool watch as per its military origins, the Radiomir's evolution towards a sleeker design, thin profile (for Panerai) and leather straps also put it comfortably into dress watch territory – even while its size and navy heritage push against that.

The new perpetual calendar function only add to position as a watch model pleasingly out on its own.

And if nothing else, it'll be a handy way to remind yourself of any significant anniversary dates.

£POA; available exclusively from Panerai boutiques

