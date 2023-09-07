These $9 pimple patches are my go-to for acne breakouts: Here's why

I've been using the PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches for months now. (Photos via Farah Khan)

As someone with acne-prone skin, skincare can be tricky business. Finding the right products to tackle stubborn pimples or blemishes often feels like a never-ending quest, but I discovered the PanOxyl Overnight Spot Patches and haven't looked back since.

These pimple patches are life-savers for anyone dealing with acne, and they're on sale now at Amazon Canada.

Read my full review on why these have become my go-to for dealing with my breakouts.

💵 Price: $9 CAD (40 count)

⏰ Used for: 6 months

⭐ My rating: 4.5/5

🛍️ Reasons to buy: If you want affordable and effective pimple patches that help treat acne overnight.

✋ Reasons to avoid: If you are allergic to hydrocolloid dressing, or are currently going through medical acne treatment.

PanOxyl Overnight Spot Patches. Image via Amazon.

$9 $12 at Amazon

Designed to target pimples, the PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches help treat acne while you sleep. The clear hydrocolloid patches are applied directly onto breakouts, and absorb oil and sebum overnight.

Not only do the patches help to clear breakouts, they also protect pimples from dirt and prevent picking. Each box includes 40 pimple patches, with both 9 mm and 12 mm sizes.

Why I love them

First off, these hydrocolloid patches get the job done. They shrink pimples and absorb spot secretions overnight like they promise, making it an effective treatment to give you clearer skin, faster.

I also love how affordable the pack is —or just $9 you get 40 pimple patches, which is cheaper than many other similar products.

Applying the pimple patches is a breeze. After cleansing, I simply apply them to dry skin and let the magic happen overnight.

While they are clear and discreet, I find them to be slightly thicker than other alternatives I have tried. While I wish they are thinner, I find the thickness aids in the overnight recovery.

Each packet of the PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches has 10 patches (9 mm and 12 sizes). (Photo via Farah Khan)

What others are saying

The PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches have earned a 4.2 rating from hundreds of Amazon customer reviews. Shoppers have shared their experiences with these spot patches, highlighting their effectiveness and affordability.

"Love these pimple patches!" reads one review. "I would highly recommend them."

"They’re non-drying and remove blemishes quickly," added another.

One shopper raved, "These are the best and most inexpensive pimples patches I have tried!"

Another shopper admitted that these patches "work better than any other I have tried," adding they "have tried several."

It's worth noting that these spot patches may not be a one-size-fits-all solution. One user mentioned "the patch does work," but only "on the right kind of pimple — not on deep zits."

Others have also complained that "the adhesive is a bit hard to wash off." For that reason, you may want to perform a patch test on your hand before using them on your face.

Final thoughts

For an affordable acne-fighting treatment, it's tough to go wrong with the PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches. They're a great choice for emerging breakouts, as well as adding some coverage to those spots that are tempting to pick at.

While they may not be a one-size fits all treatment, I think think they're worth adding to your skincare routine — and hundreds of Amazon shoppers agree.

