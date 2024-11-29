Parents amazed after restaurants in Bali offer to babysit their son during meals

A couple visiting Bali were astounded after the staff at restaurants across the province offered to babysit their child while they ate. Kosta Genaris, 31, and his wife Skye Genaris, 29, took their son Theo Genaris, 11 months, on his first trip abroad earlier this month. Heart-warming videos show how in practically every restaurant they ate, the staff ended up entertaining their son so they could eat in peace. The staff can be seen playing with Theo, taking him behind the bar, showing him the drinks and generally keeping him happy while the parents get a well-deserved break. Kosta, a marketing manager based in Tasmania, Australia, said: "The first time it happened I was a little apprehensive. "But then I saw how much fun Theo was having and realised it was the first time in nearly a year that my wife and I had a hot meal together. "The staff were always so gracious and asked for our permission to show him things and he was never taken out of our eyeline."