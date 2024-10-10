The child-free factor: Unpacking its impact on therapy participation

Survey results indicate that individuals without kids are more likely to be in therapy than parents — here we explore the possible reasons and ramifications.

Have you opted out of parenthood? If so, you're far from alone. More people are making this choice than ever, with 2023 statistics showing that nearly 50% of child-free U.S. adults under 50 are either "not too likely" or "not at all likely" to have kids — 10 percentage points up from 2018.

For many, it's about reclaiming time, freedom and financial security and living on your own terms. But another often overlooked aspect of choosing a child-free lifestyle is the ability to prioritize your own mental health.

In a recent Yahoo-commissioned survey conducted by AYTM, an insights technology company specializing in independent testing and research, of the 750 participants surveyed (all of whom had participated in therapy, either at the time of the survey or in the past), 72.3% didn't have children under 18 at home, despite 63.5% falling into the typical child-rearing age of 18 to 54. In other words, in this survey sample, significantly more therapy seekers were child-free than were parents with children living in the home.

Most therapy participants are within the typical child-rearing age, but a large majority have no children under 18 at home.

This implies that child-free adults are more likely to leverage therapy as a tool to work through life's challenges. With the self-governance to concentrate on career, personal growth and mental well-being, people without children appear to be making therapy a greater priority.

In contrast, parents may find themselves caught in a whirlwind of financial and emotional responsibilities, which can lead to increased stress and make seeking therapy more challenging. In fact, a 2024 U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory highlights that 33% of parents reported high levels of stress in the past month compared to just 20% of other adults. As they manage the physical and emotional demands of parenting alongside work, it’s common for parents to prioritize their family's needs over their own mental health, leaving less time for self-care and therapy.

We spoke with Shelby Harris, clinical psychologist at Sleepopolis, to get her take on why so many therapy participants are child-free. "Child-free people often have more money and free time since they don't have kids to care for. This makes it easier for them to go to therapy regularly and focus on their mental health without the added stress of parenting duties," she says.

Whether you're a parent balancing multiple roles and struggling to make time to care for your mental health, or you're living child-free with more flexibility to hit the real or proverbial therapy couch, there's a lot to unpack about the reasons for and ramifications of both situations. Read on to get a better understanding of why so many child-free individuals are turning to therapy, the factors that might explain this trend and the reasons parents should try to make time for their mental health, too.

Child-free people vs. parents: Disposable income and time

According to a 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a middle-income, married couple with two children is expected to spend an estimated $233,610 to raise a child born in 2015. When adjusted for 2024 inflation, this cost rises to $312,202, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calculations. Similarly, the Brookings Institution, an economic think tank, shows that an average middle-income family with two children will spend $310,605 to raise a child born in 2015 to age 17 in 2032.

Raising kids is expensive, and in a household where there's only so much money to go around, the expendable income that child-free individuals enjoy simply isn't as available to parents. Parents face growing costs for housing, food, education and childcare, with the latter accounting for as much as 19.3% of the family income per child.

In contrast, child-free individuals enjoy significantly more expendable income. A survey from MarketWatch, part of global financial news and data company Dow Jones, asked 1,000 DINKs (dual income, no kids) about their expenditures. The results show that 61% prioritize their physical and mental health. These individuals spend their disposable income, which would otherwise go toward childcare costs, on travel, investments, hobbies, pets, shopping and taking care of family members.

"Not having children usually means more time and money for personal care," says Harris. "Without the responsibilities of raising kids, these people can spend more on therapy and wellness activities, making it easier to address their mental health issues," she continues.

Reasons child-free individuals may seek therapy

While opting out of parenthood offers certain liberties, it's also a different approach to life that could trigger emotional challenges. Those without children may seek therapy for a wide range of reasons, some of which may be directly or indirectly related to being child-free. They may include:

Emotional support for breaking from societal norms

In in some instances, the societal expectations of starting a family can leave childless individuals feeling a sense of alienation. This loss of a sense of belonging may make therapy appealing as a means of finding support, connection and a space to process feelings of loneliness. "Cultural beliefs that idealize family life can make child-free people feel judged, which might push them to seek therapy to handle societal judgments and to work through personal issues related to their choice not to have children," notes Harris.

The time and resources to invest in personal development and identity

In recent years, there has been a greater societal push for prioritizing self-care as a means to support a person's whole health. Those without children are more likely to be able to use expendable income on therapy as a way to work on themselves. "As more people focus on self-care and personal growth, those who are child-free might be more likely to invest in therapy. Without the demands of parenting, they can concentrate on their own well-being and personal development," says Harris.

A focus on work and other relationships

Furthermore, people without children may place more emphasis on their careers and relationships with friends and loved ones. Without the traditional milestones of parenthood, they may compensate in other areas of life, sometimes placing unrealistic expectations on themselves. This reorientation can create its own set of stressors.

Harris explains, "Child-free people might focus more on personal identity, career changes and handling societal expectations. On the other hand, parents may deal with challenges related to raising children and balancing work and family." These differences in priorities change the focus of therapy, often leaning into growth, development and identity rather than challenges and stressors related to parenting.

Infertility or other challenges preventing parenthood

It's also crucial to recognize that, for many, being child-free isn't a choice based on desire. Fertility challenges or other barriers may make parenthood unattainable.

According to the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, infertility is "one of the most severe crises that a person or couple may ever face," presenting significant physical, emotional and financial challenges.

Additionally, some people may not be in a relationship where raising children is feasible. Therapy may be an important outlet and resource for those who would like to have children, but can't.

Whether struggling with the difficulties of infertility or actively choosing to remain child-free, therapy offers essential support for individuals working through these complex realities. For those facing the disappointment of not being able to have children, therapy creates a safe space to process grief and frustration. Conversely, for those embracing a child-free lifestyle, therapy can help them redefine fulfillment outside of societal norms, manage career pressures and nurture healthy relationships.

Parenting can present barriers to seeking therapy

Where it's evident that parents aren't enrolling in therapy at the same rate as child-free individuals, it's also clear that many parents are in need of outlets and resources to support their mental health. Though rewarding, parenting can present round-the-clock demands. It can be both mentally and emotionally demanding; without attention to parental self-care, it can lead to severe burnout. According to the 2024 U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory, 41% of parents report feeling so stressed most days that they struggle to function, and 48% say their stress feels overwhelming. These rates are much higher than those of other adults, where only 20% and 26%, respectively, report similar stress levels.

When these issues go untreated, parents can feel overwhelmed and emotionally and physically depleted. This not only affects their health but can strain relationships with their partners, children and extended family. Parents may end up facing unaddressed mental health challenges that can snowball over time and manifest in increased irritability and frustration, deeper emotional withdrawal or depression. Over time, unaddressed mental health concerns can lead to a decline in overall well-being.

There's a preference for in-person therapy sessions, but openness to online options may make it easier for parents to seek mental healthcare.

Fortunately, improvements in mental health care insurance coverage, flexible online therapy options and more affordable psychiatry platforms for medication management are gaining traction. While our Yahoo Mental Health Survey indicates that most therapy seekers still prefer in-person sessions to online options, teletherapy is perfectly positioned to help parents seek emotional support. Many of these services are more affordable than in-person sessions, accept a range of insurance plans and offer flexible scheduling including early mornings, evenings and weekends.

If you're a parent facing extreme stress and burnout, it's worth checking out online therapy services. We have a fully vetted and expert-reviewed list.

The take home

Childless individuals may find themselves more inclined to pursue therapy, not just due to increased time and financial flexibility but also because of their specific emotional needs. The absence of childcare responsibilities enables them to engage in therapy more regularly, while their life experiences — such as coping with career ambitions, relationship shifts, social pressures or infertility — call for consistent mental health support.

In reality, parents and child-free individuals can benefit from receiving mental health care support, and all people should feel empowered and able to seek counseling when needed. If you're looking for options that don't require in-person visits, consider our top picks for best affordable online therapy providers, best online psychiatry platforms, best online therapy providers for anxiety, best online therapy for couples, best online therapy resources for the LGBTQ community and best culturally sensitive online therapy resources.

Content concerning mental health is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical or health advice. Consult a medical professional for questions about your health. If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, call 911, local emergency services, or 988 (the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline).