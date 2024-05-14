Parents Anticipate The Joys Summer Break In 33 Spot-On Tweets

Marie Holmes
·6 min read

The countdown to the end of the school year has begun: Teachers and students can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Parents, meanwhile, are gathering their bearings for the long road ahead. They are stockpiling snacks, fireworks and alcoholic beverages — not necessarily in that order.

Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) describe how they are gearing up for the looming summer vacation.

