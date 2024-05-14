Parents Anticipate The Joys Summer Break In 33 Spot-On Tweets
The countdown to the end of the school year has begun: Teachers and students can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.
Parents, meanwhile, are gathering their bearings for the long road ahead. They are stockpiling snacks, fireworks and alcoholic beverages — not necessarily in that order.
Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) describe how they are gearing up for the looming summer vacation.
Pretty sure I'm looking forward to a summer vacation away from math homework even more than my kids
— The Dad (@thedad) May 28, 2018
Like a prisoner on death row eating their last meal, but it's me devouring snacks alone during the last day of school before summer break.
— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) June 8, 2016
Warning: Summer break is now dangerously close. Start conserving your patience and sanity now.
— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) April 17, 2017
Friend: What are you doing for summer break?
Me: Surviving.
— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) June 27, 2018
7-year-old: Is it summer break yet?
Me: No.
7: But you'll tell us when it is, right? So we don't do school work the whole time.
I learned a new threat.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) April 29, 2020
I love when people ask me if i’m excited for summer vacation as if I don’t still have to wake my kids, give them breakfast, pack their lunches, drive them to camp, pick them up, feed them dinner.
— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) May 27, 2022
The music teacher gave the 3rd graders recorders for 4th grade a week before school ended. As I approached the school for pickup that day, the cacophony of 60 children shrilly blowing those evil woodwinds filling the air, the only song I could hear in my mind was “Cruel Summer.”
— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 16, 2022
My 6yo searching frantically for his backpack while wearing his back pack is a whole "is it summer break yet?" mood.
— My Life Is The Pitts Family (@LifePitts) May 30, 2023
If by hot mom summer you mean hormonal, overwhelmed and tired then yes, I’m in for one hell of a hot mom summer.
— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) June 15, 2023
School is almost out for summer and I’m in that sweet spot where I am still optimistic that summer bowling is going to be a fun bonding experience for all of us.
— The Baby Lady (@thebabylady7) May 16, 2019
Can’t wait to throw my kids in camp I mean have them enjoy summer activities.
— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) June 19, 2023
Last day of school year: oh I’m so excited and proud of you guys!!!
First day of summer break: kill. me. now.
— Sweet Momifluous (@sweetmomissa) May 6, 2021
The start of summer means a lot of things, but in our house it’s 💯 the start of “you went in the pool so that counts as a bath” season.
— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) May 29, 2022
Me: I'm okay with the kids having a later summer bedtime.
Husband: Yeah, maybe they'll sleep later!
Me:
H:
Us: *hysterical laughter*
— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) May 29, 2020
Me: Where do you guys want to go this summer?
9yo: Chicago
6yo: Disneyland
3yo: Taco Land
— Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 2, 2018
With summer break looming, Im just so excited about having to figure out a whole other meal per day that the kids won’t eat.
— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) May 4, 2019
Me: We are well stocked with food for the next four weeks of your summer break
What my kids heard: Let’s eat every hour like it’s a cruise buffet
— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) June 28, 2021
My kid didn’t know kindergarten ends next month. Summer vacation is a new concept to her. I asked what she wants to do when school’s out.
“Water park in the morning. Culver’s for lunch. Then a short nap for energy. Then we’ll climb trees and eat pizza and ride bikes.”
— Brendan Kennealy, Father of Three (@BicycleIdiot) May 9, 2024
Happy first day of summer vacation, please enjoy discovering that we don’t pay teachers nearly enough.
— Courtney Ellis 🎈 (@courtneyellis) June 2, 2023
I’m going to change the Wi-Fi password as soon as I hear someone complain they’re bored this summer
— Ugly Taco Biscuits (@bgschnikelfritz) May 30, 2023
Summer “break” should mean the kids stay at school for 3 entire months while parents get a break, not the other way around
— The Dad (@thedad) June 19, 2019
I’ve now concluded it’s called, “summer break” instead of “summer vacation, child induced, nervous breakdown.”
— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) June 2, 2019
Sure summer is chaotic with kids home all day and constant disasters popping up around the house, but there’s also suffocating humidity, searing heat and unquenchable thirst.
— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) June 8, 2019
Other moms: I hate summer break
Me: I love summer break - I have no laundry to do since my kids never change their clothes
— Sweet Momifluous (@sweetmomissa) July 11, 2022
My wife: How does a summer road trip with the kids sound?
Me: Sounds like we had a good run.
— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) June 3, 2022
Summer break, because my kids weren't lazy and entitled enough already.
— The Baby Lady (@thebabylady7) July 1, 2017
My kid was pissed after calculating
that he goes to school for 10 months
a year and on summer break for
only two.
I was equally disappointed,
but also impressed with his math skills.
— Karen (@AntsyButterfly) March 11, 2021
Me: Ahhh, the sounds of summer.
My kids: *opening and closing the doors 1,000 times*
— Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 26, 2020
That’s cool you’ve planned your kid’s entire summer break with fun enriching activities.
I bought some sidewalk chalk for mine and some bubbles. We might get crazy and use the hose.
— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) April 26, 2018
Me: 5 starts kindergarten this year and this summer is all about fun and play and adventures!
Karate, sending home curriculum that includes learning how to count to 20 in Korean: bitch you thought
— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) August 2, 2021
Me: What did you do at school today?
12-year-old: Daydreamed about summer break.
Me: What did your teachers want you to do?
12: They were daydreaming about summer, too.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 18, 2022
I know a mom didn’t invent the phrase “the lazy days of summer.”
— SpacedMom (@copymama) July 12, 2019
Only 85 days until this upcoming summer break is over and kids finally go back to school.
— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 15, 2015