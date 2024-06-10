Parents asked to put away phones at school gate

Headteacher Andy Best said he was not questioning the "love and support" of parents [BBC]

A headteacher is asking parents of pupils at his East Sussex school to put their phones away when collecting their children.

Andy Best, who runs Pashley Down Infant School, in Eastbourne, sent out the plea in a newsletter in the hope of encouraging conversation.

He said students often leave the classroom "excited or relieved to see whoever is picking them up only to find their adult scrolling [on] their phone, typing a message or on a phone call. It's sad to see".

The headteacher said his no-phones request is an attempt by the school to "resurrect the joy of conversation back into the community".

In survey of secondary school students in 2017 showed the overuse of mobile phones by parents disrupted family life.

More than a third of 2,000 11-18-year-olds who responded to the poll said they had asked their parents to stop checking their devices.

And 14% said their parents were online at meal times, although 95% of 3,000 parents, polled separately, denied it.

Vocabulary

Mr Best said his newsletter was positively received by parents.

He said he had noticed more parents consciously put their phones away when they arrived at the school.

He added he was not questioning the "love and support" of parents and knew the problem existed at other schools.

Mr Best said the standard of children's vocabulary when they start school had diminished in recent years.

He said: "A lot of schools are having to work on what we would call oracy to develop and improve children’s vocabulary and talk.”

He said the growing concern around children's language development could be linked to a lack of talking at home.

