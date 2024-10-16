Parents Are Bashing The Boo Basket Trend: 'Let Them Work For That Candy'

While boo baskets have been around for a while, the trend has picked up speed thanks to social media. This year, TikTok is brimming with videos of the Halloween-themed containers, which are filled with festive knick knacks and candy for kids.

The idea originated with kids discreetly delivering the gifts to a neighbor/friend/classmate in October as a fun holiday surprise, and it's snowballed. Parents are building them for their children like they are Easter baskets. Even grown adults have joined in on the trend, with one man posting on Reddit to complain about his girlfriend's boo basket request.

But while the tradition is sweet in theory, some parents on the internet have had enough. There are entire threads of proof that they're rebelling against boo baskets.



"There’s already costumes, trick or treating, fall festivals, hay rides, pumpkin carving, corn mazes, state fair…do we really need to add more?" an anonymous parent wrote, igniting the conversation on social media. "Absolutely no hate if you love doing this for your kids because I know I’m definitely [over the top] in other areas. It just feels a bit much for me."

That's not a unique stance. Tons of people chimed in with similar feelings.

"Lol not doing that. I shall celebrate the fall properly with my kids, by making them join us in hand pressing cider so that they can be thankful they live in modern society," one said. "Watch out, veterans' day baskets are coming for us next!" another joked. "Utterly needless consumerism," a third person added.



"Let them work for that candy!" another person wrote.

"It's not just you. I've made it a personal goal going forward to not get caught up in this shit," a person said. "Materialism is not what makes memories. My kid will be happy without all this crap. I don't want to teach him he always needs or GETS stuff."

Several users even argued that there is a complicated financial layer to the trend: The rule is, once a person receives a boo basket, it's their job to surprise someone else with the gift.

"Ok, so I'm going to be the Debbie Downer here. The person who breaks the chain because they can't afford to reciprocate or don't have the time (or other reasons) must feel like crap," a person wrote.

Others came to the trend's defense and called it "cute," "fun," and a "nice" idea. Some even thought of it as an alternative or an idea for smaller children.

"I think that'd be a cute idea for really little kids who maybe you weren't planning on taking trick or treating - or if it was just too damn cold (but that'd be like -40°C)," a parent said.

