If Your Parents Had A Change Of Heart And Genuinely Became Better People, I Wanna Know All About It

My parents aren't close to being bad people, but they've definitely done and said some things that have significantly impacted me for, well, the worst. As the oldest child, there have been moments when I've had to parent my own parents, and now, they're suddenly very chill and a lot more compassionate when it comes to things like mental health. (To my siblings, you're welcome.) That said, I want to know: What's the story behind your parents becoming genuinely better people?

HBO

Maybe your parents were super strict with you growing up and didn't allow you to pursue your passions. You did what you wanted anyway, and they were quite upset. After putting some distance between you guys, they came around and began understanding why you love doing what you do.

Touchstone Pictures

Maybe one or both of your parents had some trauma they needed to unpack themselves. They sought out professional help, and now you have an overall better relationship with them.

Showtime

Or maybe you came out to your parents, and they didn't react very kindly. After some time (and education), your parents began unwaveringly and proudly supporting you and who you love.

NBC

Whatever the case may be, if your parents had a real change of heart that ultimately bettered your relationship with them, I want to know what happened. If you want a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post, share your story in the comments, or you can anonymously submit it using this form!