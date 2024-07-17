What are parents willing to do to save on school supplies?

Three in four parents would try “any” workaround to save money on school supplies — with some even dumpster diving and stealing from work — finds a new survey. A poll of 2,000 U.S. parents of elementary school kids found 77% believe staying under their budget is top priority for them. The top resources parents have used to keep their back-to-school shopping under control include: purchasing school supplies whenever they go on sale, even after back-to-school season (49%) and shopping at multiple stores for the best deal (45%). Commissioned by The Krazy Coupon Lady and conducted by Talker Research, many others said they’d also try to save money by wilder means.