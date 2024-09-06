Paris dethroned as top romantic travel destination: new survey

Move over, Paris — there’s a new city of love. A survey of 2,000 Americans looked at some of the most romantic travel destinations in the world and found that Maui, Hawaii was voted as the top pick this year (34%). While many respondents still cherish the intimacy that Paris brings (33%), results showed that scenic destinations like Rome, Italy (29%) or Santorini, Greece (11%) can hold their own. Others look to beachy and tropical locations to feel the spark, like Cancun, Mexico (19%), Costa Rica (13%) and the British Virgin Islands (12%). Conducted by Talker Research in partnership with Funjet Vacations, the survey found that although respondents are yearning to visit these popular destinations, a majority believe that hidden or smaller destinations are more romantic (69%).