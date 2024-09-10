Paris Hilton Drops "Iconic Tonic" Beauty Drink with Joe & the Juice

When Paris Hilton tells us what to drink, we listen. The media maven and socialite, alongside her media company 11:11 Media, has partnered with the global fast-casual chain Joe & the Juice to bring her favorite morning drink to her fans.

The "Iconic Tonic" joins the line-up of high-quality juices, coffees and nutritious food offerings that the brand is known for, promising to amp up your beauty and skincare routine with a single sip. This pink wellness drink is also inspired by Hilton's new album, Infinite Icon, which dropped last week.

"I've had so much fun partnering with Joe & the Juice on my music journey. What could be more perfect than to launch the Iconic Tonic juice right alongside my Infinite Icon album. I can't wait for my fans to taste and feel the vibe we've crafted together," said Paris Hilton in a press statement.

The "Iconic Tonic" is available now for purchase at all Joe & the Juice stores, with prices varying depending on location.

